NADA issues notice to Vinesh Phogat for whereabouts failure

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, July 12

Two-time World Championships medallist Vinesh Phogat has been issued a notice by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for whereabouts failure.

A dope control officer (DCO) visited the address in Partap Colony in Sonipat on June 27. Vinesh was nowhere to be found and unavailable over phone. The DCO spent over 40 minutes trying to reach her and also called her husband Somvir Rathee but there was no response from his side as well.

NADA’s project officer Ankush Gupta has asked Vinesh to respond to her “failure to comply with the whereabouts requirements of the ADR”.

Athletes who are part of the registered testing pool (RTP) have to use the Anti-Doping Administration Management System (ADAMS) to update their whereabouts information every three months. They must include their address, email address, phone number, work schedule, training venues and schedule. Vinesh has been a part of the RTP since December 2022.

Vinesh has 14 days to respond to this notice. However, Vinesh has little to worry about as this is the first time in 12 months that she has had a whereabouts failure. Three whereabouts failures in the space of 12 months are considered anti-doping rule violation, which could lead to a two-year suspension.

Incidentally, Vinesh is the second Indian wrestler who has received this notice. World Championships bronze medallist Pooja Dhanda has registered three whereabouts failures in the last 12 months. Dhanda registered back-to-back whereabouts failures in July, October and December 2022.

Asiad trials on July 22-23

The ad hoc committee formed to run the Wrestling federation of India has decided to hold the trials for the Asian Games in New Delhi on July 22-23. On the first day, trials will be held for the Greco-Roman and women’s teams. The freestyle trials will be held the next day. The World Championships trial will be held on August 10-11. Meanwhile, the committee has not received any confirmation from the protesting wrestlers whether they will take part in the Asian Games trials. Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat are in Kyrgyzstan, while Sakshi Malik and Satywart Kadian are training in the USA. “We do not have any confirmation when it comes to the wrestlers who sat on the protest. It is highly unlikely that they will come back but we will know in a day or two,” said coach Gian Singh, who is part of the ad hoc committee.

