 NADA issues notice to Vinesh Phogat for whereabouts failure : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • NADA issues notice to Vinesh Phogat for whereabouts failure

NADA issues notice to Vinesh Phogat for whereabouts failure

NADA issues notice to Vinesh Phogat for whereabouts failure

Two-time World Championships medallist Vinesh Phogat has been issued a notice by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for whereabouts failure. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, July 12

Two-time World Championships medallist Vinesh Phogat has been issued a notice by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for whereabouts failure.

A dope control officer (DCO) visited the address in Partap Colony in Sonipat on June 27. Vinesh was nowhere to be found and unavailable over phone. The DCO spent over 40 minutes trying to reach her and also called her husband Somvir Rathee but there was no response from his side as well.

NADA’s project officer Ankush Gupta has asked Vinesh to respond to her “failure to comply with the whereabouts requirements of the ADR”.

Athletes who are part of the registered testing pool (RTP) have to use the Anti-Doping Administration Management System (ADAMS) to update their whereabouts information every three months. They must include their address, email address, phone number, work schedule, training venues and schedule. Vinesh has been a part of the RTP since December 2022.

Vinesh has 14 days to respond to this notice. However, Vinesh has little to worry about as this is the first time in 12 months that she has had a whereabouts failure. Three whereabouts failures in the space of 12 months are considered anti-doping rule violation, which could lead to a two-year suspension.

Incidentally, Vinesh is the second Indian wrestler who has received this notice. World Championships bronze medallist Pooja Dhanda has registered three whereabouts failures in the last 12 months. Dhanda registered back-to-back whereabouts failures in July, October and December 2022.

Asiad trials on July 22-23

The ad hoc committee formed to run the Wrestling federation of India has decided to hold the trials for the Asian Games in New Delhi on July 22-23. On the first day, trials will be held for the Greco-Roman and women’s teams. The freestyle trials will be held the next day. The World Championships trial will be held on August 10-11. Meanwhile, the committee has not received any confirmation from the protesting wrestlers whether they will take part in the Asian Games trials. Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat are in Kyrgyzstan, while Sakshi Malik and Satywart Kadian are training in the USA. “We do not have any confirmation when it comes to the wrestlers who sat on the protest. It is highly unlikely that they will come back but we will know in a day or two,” said coach Gian Singh, who is part of the ad hoc committee.

#Vinesh Phogat

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

BBMB not to release excess water from dams till flood situation in Punjab and Haryana normalises

2
Punjab

Breach in Ghaggar causes flood in Sangrur district; water level in Badi Nadi in Patiala goes down

3
Chandigarh

Traffic restored for all vehicles on Ambala-Chandigarh highway, police issue new advisory

4
Sports

Asia Cup schedule finalised, India not going to Pakistan: BCCI

5
Nation

Nepal national assaults crew onboard Air India's Toronto-Delhi flight, damages lavatory door

6
Punjab

Rain havoc: Death toll reaches 18 in Punjab, Haryana; 10,000 people shifted from waterlogged areas in Punjab

7
Himachal

2,000 tourists stranded in Kasol evacuated, says Himachal CM Sukhu

8
Haryana

‘Why have you come now’: Amid flood fury, woman slaps JJP MLA in Haryana’s Guhla

9
Himachal

Heavy snow on way to Chandratal lake hindering evacuation of 293 stranded tourists

10
Himachal

Shimla’s Bhattakuffar fruit mandi damaged due to landslide

Don't Miss

View All
6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier
Chandigarh

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Top News

Visit to France will provide new impetus to our strategic partnership: PM Modi

Visit to France will provide new impetus to our strategic partnership: PM Modi

In his departure statement, Modi says his visit to France is...

Yamuna at all-time high, Delhi on edge as low-lying areas flooded

Yamuna at all-time high, Delhi on edge as low-lying areas flooded

Govt starts shifting residents to relief camps | Kejri seeks...

50 villages flooded in Jalandhar, Sultanpur

50 villages flooded in Jalandhar, Sultanpur

Monsoon fury: Breach in bundh not plugged, another develops in Musepur

Monsoon fury: Breach in bundh not plugged, another develops in Musepur

Water enters residential areas of 10 villages, 40,000 acres ...

High water flow, poor bundh monitoring led to flooding of fields, say Karnal villagers

High water flow, poor bundh monitoring led to flooding of fields, say Karnal villagers


Cities

View All

Flood situation likely to worsen in Tarn Taran district

Flood situation likely to worsen in Tarn Taran district

Waterlogged streets, inundated fields inconvenience Bhinder village residents

Water recedes in Ravi, Beas

Residents midnight call pays dividend, broken sewer pipes replaced with new

Pathetic parks: Company Garden in Amritsar cries for attention

Snapped Chd-P’kula links spell chaos on Madhya Marg, NH

Snapped Chandigarh-Panchkula links spell chaos on Madhya Marg, NH

MC plans 3-step solution to waterlogging

Avoid travel on Nada Sahib-Morni road: Police

Sec 43-B taps run muddy water

Sector 26 Market Committee office declared unsafe

Delhi L-G calls DDMA meeting over rising water level

Delhi L-G calls DDMA meeting over rising water level

Yamuna at all-time high, Delhi on edge as low-lying areas flooded

2020 Delhi riots: Delhi High Court grants bail to AAP ex-councillor in 5 cases

Rs 2 crore heroin seized, 3 held in Delhi

300 head of cattle rescued

Plugging Dhussi bundh breaches to take time

Plugging Dhussi bundh breaches to take time

No end to miseries of flood-hit people

Sans power, villagers sweat post rescue

Cops extend helping hand, join rescue ops

Adampur sub-division: Poor drain upkeep to blame for overflow, damage to fields

Dhoka Mohalla, Dharampura residents block road for 4 hrs

Dhoka Mohalla, Dharampura residents block road for 4 hrs

Farmers worried as fields still inundated in villages

Buddha Nullah continues to flood several areas

Couple booked for Rs 78 lakh property fraud

High accumulation of pollutants observed in Giaspura: Probe

Residents gherao Nabha MLA as rainwater released into village

Residents gherao Nabha MLA as rainwater released into village

MC staff spray larvicide in Patiala

Choked sewers in Sirhind add to residents’ plight

Health advisory for flood-hit

One booked for student’s rape, murder