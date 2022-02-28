Nadal claims fourth title in Acapulco

Acapulco (Mexico), Feb 27
Australian Open champion Rafa Nadal captured his fourth title in Acapulco on Saturday, continuing his good run with a 6-4 6-4 triumph over Cameron Norrie in the final of the ATP 500 event.
Nadal stormed through the Acapulco draw without dropping a set to claim his third straight title of 2022, adding to victories in an Australian Open tune-up event and the hardcourt Major in Melbourne last month.
The Spanish world No. 5 has won 15 straight matches since returning from a foot issue that sidelined him for nearly six months last year.
He looked in fine form as he fended off a determined Norrie to wrap up the win after an hour 54 minutes in hot, humid conditions. — Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions
Citing ‘aggressive statements’ by NATO and tough financial s...
PM chairs meet on Ukraine; 4 ministers to travel to Ukraine neighbourhood to lead evacuation
The rescue is under way with operation Ganga making progress
India abstains from UNSC procedural vote to call for General Assembly session on Ukraine
The resolution was adopted with 11 votes in favour, paving t...
Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till further orders: DGCA
On January 19, the suspension was extended till February 28
Ukraine-Russia war: Air India’s fifth evacuation flight lands in Delhi with 249 Indians
Officials say one more evacuation flight is expected to land...