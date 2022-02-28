Nadal claims fourth title in Acapulco

Acapulco (Mexico), Feb 27

Australian Open champion Rafa Nadal captured his fourth title in Acapulco on Saturday, continuing his good run with a 6-4 6-4 triumph over Cameron Norrie in the final of the ATP 500 event.

Nadal stormed through the Acapulco draw without dropping a set to claim his third straight title of 2022, adding to victories in an Australian Open tune-up event and the hardcourt Major in Melbourne last month.

The Spanish world No. 5 has won 15 straight matches since returning from a foot issue that sidelined him for nearly six months last year.

He looked in fine form as he fended off a determined Norrie to wrap up the win after an hour 54 minutes in hot, humid conditions. — Reuters