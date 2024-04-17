Nadal cruises to victory on return to court

Barcelona



Rafael Nadal made a winning return at the Barcelona Open as the 12-time champion defeated Italian Flavio Cobolli 6-2 6-3. Nadal, 37, is playing just his second tournament of the year and first since January, when he made the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 in Brisbane. Competing on the stadium court named after him, Nadal was ultra aggressive on return, winning 64 per cent of his second-serve return points.

Bangkok

Beijing half marathon results under investigation

Organisers are investigating a half marathon race in Beijing after three African runners appeared to let China’s top long-distance runner move ahead of them shortly before the finish line and sprint to victory, sparking public speculation that the result was rigged. There was a flood of public reaction online expressing suspicion about the race, and the organisers issued a statement saying they would investigate the results.

Frankfurt

Holzenbein, World Cup winner in 1974, dies at 78

Bernd Holzenbein, who won a crucial penalty in West Germany’s victory over the Netherlands in the 1974 World Cup final, has died. He was 78. Holzenbein played 40 games for West Germany but is best known for his role in the 2-1 comeback victory over the Netherlands to win the World Cup on home soil in 1974.

MELBOURNE

Slater refused bail on domestic violence charges

Former Australia batsman Michael Slater was refused bail by a court in Queensland state after being remanded in police custody and charged with multiple domestic violence offences including stalking and intimidation. Slater, 54, faces 19 charges relating to alleged offences on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast between Dec. 5, 2023 and April 12, a Maroochydore Magistrates Court registrar said. Agencies