Nadal fights his way into final, to face Fritz next

Indian Wells: Rafael Nadal faced down the future and emerged victorious, outlasting Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz 6-4 4-6 6-3 to reach the BNP Paribas Open final and improve to 20-0 this year. He will meet Taylor Fritz in the final. Fritz beat Andrey Rublev 7-5 6-4.

Manama

Leclerc wins Bahrain opener in Ferrari one-two

Charles Leclerc won Formula One’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix in a Ferrari one-two finish with teammate Carlos Sainz. Mercedes’s seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton took a surprise third place after a nightmare for Red Bull and reigning champion Max Verstappen who failed to score. Ferrari’s last win before Sunday was with Sebastian Vettel in Singapore in September 2019.

JOHANNESBURG

Rabada leads SA to easy win over Bangladesh

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada took 5/39 as South Africa cruised to a seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the second ODI to square the three-match series. Bangladesh chose to bat, but after a poor start could only manage 194/9. The home side had no trouble chasing down the target, which they reached with 76 balls to spare.

Southampton

City outclass Southampton to reach FA Cup semis

Manchester City produced a decisive late surge to crush Southampton 4-1 in the FA Cup quarterfinals and stay in the hunt for a treble.

Paris

Paris St Germain slump to heavy defeat at Monaco

Paris St Germain produced a woeful performance as they lost 3-0 at Monaco in Ligue 1, a result that will put coach Mauricio Pochettino under more pressure less than two weeks after their Champions League exit. PSG still lead Olympique de Marseille and Nice by 15 points. Agencies