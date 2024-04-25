Nadal not 100% fit, may give Roland Garros a miss

Madrid, April 24
Rafael Nadal will play in the Madrid Open despite not being fully fit and didn’t seem too optimistic about his chances of being ready for the French Open later this month.
Nadal said today he would not play in Paris if he arrives there feeling the same way that he is feeling ahead of his debut in Madrid this week.
“The sensations haven’t been perfect this week. If it wasn’t Madrid, maybe I wouldn’t play. But there are a lot of emotions involved,” Nadal said. “I don’t know what’s going to happen in the following three weeks. I’ll keep fighting and doing the things that I think I need to do to play in Paris. And if it’s possible, then it’s possible. If not, then not. I’m not going to play in Paris the way I’m feeling today. It was Paris, I wouldn’t be playing.”
The 37-year-old Nadal has said this is likely his farewell year on tour, and is hoping to be competitive one last time at Roland Garros, where he is a 14-time champion.
The 22-time Grand Slam winner is a record five-time champion in Madrid, with his last title in the Spanish capital coming in 2017. He is scheduled to debut tomorrow against 16-year-old American Darwin Blanch.
“Hopefully, I can play without many limitations,” Nadal said. “Then we’ll see what happens. If I play without limitations, even if I lose, than it will be positive. The goal is be on court. Enjoy as long as possible.”
He said he is giving himself “a chance” and hopes to “find better feelings” in his body going forward. “I don’t lose hope. I just accept the situation that I have today,” he said. — AP
