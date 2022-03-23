Nadal out for six weeks with rib injury

Barcelona: Rafa Nadal has suffered a stress fracture in his rib and will be out for up to six weeks. Nadal complained of a chest issue during his run to the final of the ATP 1000 event in Indian Wells. Upon his arrival in Spain today, Nadal visited his medical team in Barcelona for tests which revealed “a stress fracture of the third left costal arch”.

Manama

Seven Indian players miss Bahrain-bound flight

Seven of India’s national football team players, who were supposed to play in an international friendly against higher-ranked Bahrain on Wednesday, in all likelihood will miss the match as they could not travel along with the team from Mumbai due to visa-related issues. The rest of the 25-member squad as well as head coach Igor Stimac and the support staff reached Manama on Monday.

Dubai

Para-athlete Dharambir sets new Asian record

Para-athlete Dharambir set a new Asian record in the men’s F32/51 club throw event while winning the silver in the 13th Fazza International Para Athletics Championships. Agencies