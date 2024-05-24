Nadal to face Zverev in first round of French Open

Paris: Rafael Nadal is in the French Open field, after all, and the draw set up the 14-time champion for a challenging first-round matchup against No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev. “That’s going to be hard, but he is a warrior,” tournament director Amélie Mauresmo said. “Anything is possible with Rafa.”

Yecheon (South Korea)

Prathamesh in semifinals, recurve archers disappoint

Young compound archer Prathamesh Fuge advanced to the semifinals but the men’s and women’s recurve teams endured shock opening round losses in the World Cup Stage 2. Jyothi Surekha Vennam lost in the compound women’s individual quarters.

Geneva

Djokovic two wins away from ending barren run

Novak Djokovic took a step closer to ending his title drought in 2024 after beating Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 7-5 6-1 to reach the Geneva Open semifinals. The world No. 1 had accepted a late wildcard to compete at the ATP 250 tournament ahead of defending his French Open title.

New Delhi

Dinesh Karthik calls time on IPL and international career

Dinesh Karthik’s international career was a classic case of what could have been after the arrival of Mahendra Singh Dhoni but when he said goodbye to the game after his final IPL match, it was from a stage he made his own over the past 17 years. The Eliminator between RCB and RR ended up being Karthik’s swansong. Karthik played 26 Tests, 94 ODIs and 60 T20Is in his 20-year career. Agencies

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#French Open #Grand Slam Tournament #Rafael Nadal #Tennis