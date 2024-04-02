Sumit Nagal attains career-high ATP ranking

PTI

London, April 1

Ace Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal today achieved a career-high ranking of 95 in the ATP singles chart, following impressive results in recent times.

His previous best was 97 in February, which he had attained after winning the Chennai Open, an ATP Challenger series event.

Nagal made headlines in January after he made it to the main draw of the Australian Open and also became the first Indian to beat a seeded player (Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan) in the same event.

