Sumit Nagal attains career-high ATP ranking

London, April 1
Ace Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal today achieved a career-high ranking of 95 in the ATP singles chart, following impressive results in recent times.
His previous best was 97 in February, which he had attained after winning the Chennai Open, an ATP Challenger series event.
Nagal made headlines in January after he made it to the main draw of the Australian Open and also became the first Indian to beat a seeded player (Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan) in the same event.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Aviation Ministry seeks detailed report from Vistara over cancellation, flight delays
The airline have cancelled or delayed over 100 flights in th...
In case of flight delays, passengers can now exit through airport departure gates
Aviation security watchdog BCAS has issued new guidelines
Arvind Kejriwal under CCTV in Tihar jail: Wakes up at 6.30 am, dal-chapati-sabzi for lunch, dinner at 6.30 pm
Kejriwal sought permission for books like Bhagavad Gita, Ram...