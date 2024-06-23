Nagal confirms Paris Olympics qualification

Chennai

Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal today confirmed that he has officially qualified for the men’s singles event of the upcoming Paris Olympics. It will be his second stint in the Olympics, having also qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Games, where he made it to the second round. “This is a monumental moment for me as the Olympics holds a special place in my heart!” Nagal posted on X. “One of my career highlights so far was participating in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Ever since then, Paris has been a big goal for me. Can’t wait to put my best foot forward.”

Arlington (USA)

Chile hold Peru to 0-0 draw in Copa America opener

Chile and Peru missed the chance to take a big step toward Copa America quarterfinal qualification on Friday night, playing out a dour 0-0 draw in their Group A opener in Texas. Chile’s Alexis Sanchez squandered the game’s best opportunity in the 16th minute.

london

Murray to have ‘surgical procedure’ on injured back

Andy Murray will undergo a “surgical procedure” on his back before the former No. 1 makes a decision about trying to play at Wimbledon or the Paris Olympics. The 37-year-old Murray retired from his second-round match at Queen’s Club on Wednesday because of back pain — the latest in a series of injuries that have slowed the two-time Wimbledon champion.

Barcelona

Norris snatches pole from Verstappen in Spain

Lando Norris put McLaren on pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix on Saturday with Red Bull’s triple Formula One world champion Max Verstappen alongside on the front row. Verstappen had secured provisional pole with a lap that looked hard to beat but Norris, whose team had a difficult start to the day when their hospitality unit caught fire, seized the top slot with his final effort. Mercedes’s Lewis Hamilton was third fastest.

Halle

Sinner reaches first grasscourt final

Top-ranked Jannik Sinner reached his first grasscourt final by beating Zhang Zhizhen 6-4 7-6(3) at the Halle Open to set up a title match against Hubert Hurkacz. The Australian Open champion improved his record to 37-3 this year. The Italian reached the Wimbledon semifinals last year. Hurkacz had fired 17 aces in his 7-6(2) 6-4 victory over second-seeded Alexander Zverev. Agencies