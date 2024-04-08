Nagal continues to rise

Monte Carlo, April 7

Sumit Nagal became the first Indian to enter the Monte Carlo Masters singles main draw in 42 years, beating Facundo Diaz Acosta of Argentina in a three-setter in the final qualifying round here today.

Nagal, ranked 95th in the world, defeated his world No. 55 rival 7-5 2-6 6-2 in a gruelling match that lasted two hours and 25 minutes. In the first round of the main draw, he will meet world No. 35 Matteo Arnaldi of Italy in the claycourt tournament.

The 26-year-old Nagal followed in the footsteps of the legendary Ramesh Krishnan, who had made it to the main draw in 1982. “Absolutely thrilled to have made it to the main draw in Monte Carlo! Really appreciate the support and well wishes from India and around the globe. Can’t wait for my next match!” Nagal posted online.

Djokovic wants last dance with Nadal at Roland Garros

Rafa Nadal’s withdrawal from the Monte Carlo Masters has cast doubt over the 22-time Grand Slam champion’s participation at the French Open, but Novak Djokovic said he is still hoping for a final chapter in their storied rivalry.

The 37-year-old Spaniard, who has said he expected to retire after the 2024 season, returned to competition in Brisbane in January, after almost a year sidelined with a hip flexor injury, but has not played an ATP event since.

“As a tennis fan I want him to play at least one more tournament before he retires,” world No. 1 Djokovic said. “We all know what he’s done on clay in his career, particularly Roland Garros. That’s his goal, we all know that, he’s been saying it. For the sake of all tennis and Roland Garros in particular, we hope that he can play there. It would be great to have another great encounter.” — Agencies

Collins reaches final with 12th win on trot

Charleston: Danielle Collins (in pic) continued her impressive form in her final WTA season by notching her 12th straight tour win on Saturday, outclassing Greek third seed Maria Sakkari 6-3 6-3 to reach the final of the Charleston Open. The American world No. 22, who won her first Masters 1000 title at the Miami Open last month, will face fourth seed Daria Kasatkina. “It’s been so fun coming out here and battling. It’s what I do. I just love to battle,” the 30-year-old Collins said as she tied her career-best performance from 2021. Kasatkina beat top seed Jessica Pegula 6-4 4-6 7-6(5) in the other semifinal. reuters