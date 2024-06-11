Nagal makes big jump in ATP rankings

PTI

New Delhi, June 10

India’s Sumit Nagal climbed 18 places to a career-best 77th in the latest ATP rankings issued today, all but sealing a spot in the Paris Olympics men’s singles draw.

Nagal has 713 ATP points. The improvement in his rankings was due to his singles crown at the Heilbronn Neckarcup 2024 Challenger event in Germany on Sunday.

The rankings will be the basis for deciding entries for the Games. As per the established criteria, the top 56 players, both in the men’s and women’s rankings, will attain automatic qualification for the Olympics but no more than four per country can make the cut for the Games, a rule which allows lower-ranked players to sneak into the draw. Nagal looks good to secure the last available ranking-enabled spot in it.