Nagal, Mukund refuse to travel to Pakistan

New Delhi, November 24

India’s top two singles players Sumit Nagal and Sasi Kumar Mukund have conveyed to the national tennis federation that they won’t travel to Pakistan for the next Davis Cup tie and the baffled AITA has decided to discuss the players’ refusal at its next Executive Committee meeting.

Nagal is India’s best-ranked singles player at No. 141 in the ATP chart and Mukund is second-best at No. 477.

The two players have conveyed their unavailability for the World Group I play-off tie to be played in February but have not specified the reason behind their decision.

The PTI has learnt that Nagal did not want to play because the tie will be held on grasscourts, a surface that does not suit his game style. Mukund has opted out of the matches because of “personal reasons”.

“Nagal had conveyed to the team management long back that he should not be considered for the tie against Pakistan because grass is not his preferred surface,” said an AITA source.

AITA unhappy

“This is wrong. When it’s a question of serving the country why would you not do it? I have put the matter in the hands of the Executive Committee,” AITA secretary general Anil Dhupar said. “There is no choice for the players if they want to represent India. My theory is simple. But I am nobody to take a call. The call has to be taken by the Executive Committee.”

