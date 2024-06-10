Nagal wins title, set to qualify for Paris Olympics

PTI

Heilbronn (Germany), June 9

India’s top ranked singles player Sumit Nagal won the Heilbronner Neckarcup ATP Challenger event after beating Alexander Ritschard of Switzerland 6-1 6-7(5) 6-3 in the final here today.

With this title triumph, he will be entering the top-80 of the ATP rankings, making him eligible to compete in the Paris Olympics. The official announcement is expected tomorrow.

Third seed Nagal did not have it easy, as unseeded Ritschard did provide stiff competition in the second and third sets. Serving for the championship, the Indian lost three match points before eventually capitalising on the fourth chance. It is Nagal’s second Challenger title of the year, having won the Chennai Open in February.

#Germany #Switzerland