Nat, Wong take Mumbai into final

PTI

Navi Mumbai, March 24

Nat Sciver-Brunt’s match-winning half-century and Isabelle Wong’s fiery spell, which included a hat-trick, helped Mumbai Indians storm into the final of the Women’s Premier League with a 72-run drubbing of UP Warriorz in the Eliminator here today.

The final of the inaugural WPL will be played between the two best sides that occupied the top two spots of the points table, Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, on Sunday.

Sciver-Brunt scored a 38-ball 72, which included nine fours and two sixes, to single-handedly take Mumbai to 182/4. Mumbai then blew away the UP Warriorz batting line-up, with medium-pacer Wong getting a superb hat-trick in the 13th over to seal the outcome in favour of her side.

After removing the dangerous Alyssa Healy (11), Wong got rid of an on-song Kiran Navgire (43) before cleaning up Simran Sheikh (0) and Sophie Ecclestone (0) on the two deliveries to break UP’s spine. UP Warriorz were eventually shot out for 110 in 17.4 overs.

Navgire waged a lone battle for UP with an entertaining 27-ball 43, with four fours and three sixes.

Earlier, Sciver-Brunt made the most of an early lifeline when she was dropped by Sophie Ecclestone on six.

Sciver-Brunt played the anchor through the middle overs before providing the impetus late in the innings in the company of Amelia Kerr (29 off 19 balls) as Mumbai Indians smashed 66 runs in the last five overs.

Yastika Bhatia (21), Hayley Matthews (26) and Harmanpreet Kaur (14) failed to score big after getting starts.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians: 182/4 (Sciver-Brunt 72*, Kerr 29; Ecclestone 2/39); UP Warriorz: 110 all out in 17.4 overs (Navgire 43; Wong 4/15).