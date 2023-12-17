Nathan Lyon on 499, Australia lead by 300

PERTH, December 16

Australia’s bowlers shared the wickets around today with Nathan Lyon having to wait a bit longer for his 500th after Pakistan folded for 271 in their first innings as the hosts took a 300-run lead on Day 3 of the first Test.

Off-spinner Lyon sits on 499 Test wickets after claiming 3/66 while Imam-ul-Haq top-scored with 62 for the visitors, who were bowled out in 101.5 overs. Opting not to enforce the follow-on, Australia ended the day on 84/2 from 33 overs having posted 487 in their first innings.

“I think batting looked really tough there at the end. As the game goes along I think the cracks will come more into play,” Australia paceman Josh Hazlewood, who picked up 1/49, told reporters.

Resuming on 132/2, Pakistan almost lost Khurram Shahzad to a run out on the first ball of the day but skipper Pat Cummins (2/35) ensured no further damage was done, clean-bowling the nightwatchman (7) two deliveries later. Imam, who uncharacteristically danced past a Lyon delivery to get stumped by Alex Carey, had consolidated with Pakistan’s premier batsman Babar Azam (21) but a collapse before lunch saw the tourists lose three quick wickets for 14 runs.

Brief scores: Australia: 487 and 84/2 (Smith 43*, Khawaja 34*; Shahzad 2/19); Pakistan: 271 (Imam 62, Shafique 42; Lyon 3/66). — Reuters

