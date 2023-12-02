National Boxing C’ships: Thapa, Panghal reach finals

Shillong: Veteran boxer Shiva Thapa (63.5kg) and 2021 Asian champion Sanjeet (92kg) stormed into the final of the men’s National Boxing Championships here today. Thapa secured a commanding victory 5-0 victory over Harivansh Tawari of Maharashtra. Sanjeet, on the other hand, faced little resistance from Vicky in his unanimous decision win. Amit Panghal (51kg) tamed Ankit of RSPB 5-2.

Mumbai

Issy Wong fires England to series-levelling win vs India

Issy Wong’s late flourish helped England Women’s A level their three-match T20 series against India with a four-wicket win here in the second game today. Chasing 150 to win, England stumbled towards the end with India making regular breakthroughs but Wong produced a match-winning innings as she hit a 15-ball 35.

Bengaluru

IPL media rights value can touch $50 billion: Dhumal

IPL chairman Arun Dhumal believes that the media rights value of the league has the potential to touch a staggering $50 billion over the next two decades, provided it keeps innovating and improvising with fans’ interests in mind. The current media rights value of the league stands at $6.2 billion (approx Rs 48,000 crore) for a five-year period starting from 2022.

New Delhi

Shami’s ankle condition casts doubts on his SA tour

Mohammed Shami has developed an ankle condition, which currently requires medical attention, as the Indian team management hopes he regains fitness in time for the first Test against South Africa starting from December 26. agencies

