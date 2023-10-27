National games: Fencer Bhavani defends title

Panaji, October 26
Olympian fencer CA Bhavani Devi, representing Tamil Nadu, defended her National Games gold medal in the women’s sabre individual event after beating S Sowmiya of Kerala 15-5 in the final here today. Shiksha Ballouria of Himachal Pradesh and Jagmeet Kaur of Punjab won the bronze medals.
Babu Gaonkar gave Goa their first gold medal of the Games after winning the men’s laser run event in modern pentathlon at Ponda. Ajay and Ravi of Haryana won the silver and bronze, respectively. Later in the day, Babu teamed up with Seeta Gosavi to win the silver in the laser run mixed relay event, in which Haryana’s Anju and Ravi won gold.
In the women’s laser run, Ujjala of Haryana clinched the gold ahead of Yoginee Umakant Salunke of Maharashtra and Neha Yadav of Madhya Pradesh.
At the Campal Sports Village, Popy Hazarika of Assam clinched gold in the women’s weightlifting 59kg category with a total lift of 191kg. Davinder Kaur of Punjab won silver with a total lift of 182kg while M Deepanayomi of Andhra Pradesh lifted 180kg to take the bronze. In the men’s 67kg category, Mizoram’s Lalhunthara lifted a total of 281kg to clinch the gold, edging out Subhash Lahre (280kg) of Services. Arunachal Pradesh’s Bengia Tani won bronze with a lift of 277kg.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...
Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...
Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale
The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru
ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case
Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...
South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win
This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...