National Games: Yarraji clinches 100m hurdles gold medal

PTI

Panaji, October 30

Asian Games silver medallist Jyothi Yarraji and Tejas Shirse smashed the National Games records on way to winning gold medals in the 100m and 110m hurdles events, respectively, here today.

At the 37th National Games here, Jyothi finished the race in 13.22 seconds to improve upon her own mark. Tejas, who had clocked 13.80 to rewrite the Games record in the morning, improved his timing further by winning the final in 13.71.

