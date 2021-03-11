National Para Athletics Championships: Sumit, Yogesh create new world records

Bengaluru, August 19
Tokyo Paralympics champion javelin thrower Sumit Antil and silver medallist discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya created new world records at the ongoing fourth Indian Open National Para Athletics Championships at the Sri Kanteerava stadium here on Friday.
Sumit and created a new world record after hurling the spear to a record distance of 68.62m in his event.
The 24-year-old para athlete’s previous world record throw of 68.55m in the F64 category came at the Tokyo Games last year. He also broke the world record thrice during his six attempts.
Yogesh, on the other hand, also created a new world record in the discus throw event with a throw of 48.34m.
