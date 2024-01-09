 National Sports Awards: Chirag-Satwik, Shami among those honoured by President Murmu : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • National Sports Awards: Chirag-Satwik, Shami among those honoured by President Murmu

National Sports Awards: Chirag-Satwik, Shami among those honoured by President Murmu

India’s best-performing athletes are conferred with the national sports awards in a regal ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan

National Sports Awards: Chirag-Satwik, Shami among those honoured by President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu presents Arjuna Award to para archer Sheetal Devi during the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2023 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI Photo



PTI

New Delhi, January 9

India’s best-performing athletes were, on Tuesday, conferred with the national sports awards by President Droupadi Murmu in a regal ceremony where shuttlers Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy along with cricketer Mohammed Shami walked in to rapturous applause at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Chirag and Satwik were presented the coveted Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award for a breakout 2023, during which they won their maiden Asian Games gold—a first for India in badminton—while also clinching the Asian Championships title and the Indonesia Open Super 1000 title.

The awards ceremony, usually held on August 29 to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, was deferred because of the Hangzhou Asian Games from September 23 till October 8 last year.

An atmosphere of gaiety pervaded the Rashtrapati Bhawan as 26 athletes and para-athletes were conferred the Arjuna Awards.

Chirag and Satwik, who became world’s number one last year, would be aiming for an Olympic medal in Paris, having all, but sealed qualification for the global showpiece later this year.

“Yes that is our next goal. We hope to make the country proud again,” said Chirag.

Also receiving a huge round of applause was the newly-crowned chess Grandmaster R Vaishali, the elder sister of precocious chess talent R Praggnanandhaa.

Vaishali was honoured for becoming the third woman from the country after Koneru Humpy and Dronavalli Harika to turn Grandmaster.

Pistol shooting sensation, 19-year-old Esha Singh, was among the notable absentees as she is competing in the Asian Olympic Qualifiers in Jakarta.

On Monday, she qualified for the Paris Olympics after winning the individual and team gold in 10m air pistol events.

Other sporting bigwigs who were chosen for the Arjuna award this year were wrestler Antim Panghal, a former junior world champion and bronze-winner at the senior event last year, boxer Mohammad Hussamuddin, bronze-winner at last year’s world championship, and para archer Sheetal Devi.

Devi, who won two gold medals in the Hangzhou Asian Games, is the first international para archer without upper limbs due to a rare condition called Phocomelia.

Among the notable Dronacharya awardees this year is chess coach RB Ramesh, who has groomed Praggnanandhaa.

While the Khel Ratna comes with a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh, the Arjuna and Dronacharya awards include a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh.

The Recipients of 2023 Awards

Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award: Chirag Shetty and Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy (badminton)

Arjuna Award: Ojas Pravin Deotale (archery), Aditi Gopichand Swami (archery), Murali Sreeshankar (athletics), Parul Chaudhary (athletics), Mohammad Hussamuddin (boxing), R Vaishali (chess), Mohammed Shami (cricket), Anush Agarwalla (equestrian), Divyakriti Singh (equestrian dressage), Diksha Dagar (golf), Krishan Bahadur Pathak (hockey), Sushila Chanu (hockey), Pawan Kumar (kabaddi), Ritu Negi (kabaddi), Nasreen (kho-kho), Pinki (lawn bowls), Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (shooting), Esha Singh (shooting), Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu (squash), Ayhika Mukherjee (table tennis), Sunil Kumar (wrestling), Antim Panghal (wrestling), Naorem Roshibina Devi (wushu), Sheetal Devi (para archery), Illuri Ajay Kumar Reddy (blind cricket), Prachi Yadav (para canoeing)

Dronacharya Award (regular category) for outstanding coaches: Lalit Kumar (wrestling), RB Ramesh (chess), Mahaveer Prasad Saini (para athletics), Shivendra Singh (hockey), Ganesh Prabhakar Devrukhkar (mallakhamb)

Dronacharya Award (life-time category) for outstanding coaches: Jaskirat Singh Grewal (golf), Bhaskaran E (kabaddi), Jayanta Kumar Pushilal (table tennis).

Dhyan Chand Awards for lifetime achievement: Manjusha Kanwar (badminton), Vineet Kumar Sharma (hockey), Kavitha Selvaraj (kabaddi)

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy: Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar (overall winner university); Lovely Professional University, Punjab (1st runner-up), Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra (2nd runner-up).

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Droupadi Murmu


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Congress, AAP hold seat-sharing talks for Lok Sabha polls in Delhi, Punjab; decide to meet again

2
Rajasthan

Rajasthan minister Surendra Pal Singh loses Karanpur Assembly poll to Congress's Rupinder Singh Koonar

3
Jalandhar

Punjabi students' protest at Algoma University, Canada, enters 5th day

4
India

Remarks against PM Modi do not represent views of Maldives, Male tells Indian envoy

5
Diaspora

Family of Sikh couple killed in shooting in Canada holds vigil in Brampton

6
Haryana

Gurugram Police arrest main accused’s female friend in former model Divya Pahuja's murder case

7
Business

India’s ultra rich buy Rs 7,200 crore luxury flats in Gurugram in just 72 hours

8
India

Bengaluru AI start-up CEO kills 4-year-old son in Goa hotel, arrested while fleeing to Karnataka with body in a bag

9
Delhi

AAP, Congress set for Delhi deal, but tie-up unlikely in Punjab

10
Chandigarh

Heritage grandeur to fore at Punjab and Haryana High Court’s newly unveiled Le Café

Don't Miss

View All
Now, safety guards to save bikers from killer thread
Amritsar

Now, safety guards to save bikers from killer kite thread

11.94 lakh passports issued in state last year
Punjab

11.94 lakh passports issued in Punjab last year

Stray cattle menace reaches airport, officials ‘unmoved’
Chandigarh

Stray cattle menace reaches Mohali airport, officials ‘unmoved’

Chandigarh shivers as day temp drops to 11.4°C
Chandigarh

Chandigarh shivers as day temp drops to 11.4°C

At -5.6°C, Srinagar records coldest night of season
J & K

At -5.6°C, Srinagar records coldest night of season

Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch
Pollywood

On his birthday, Diljit Dosanjh’s song ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year
J & K

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days
Chandigarh

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days in Chandigarh tricity

Top News

Himachal High Court rejects plea of DGP Kundu, Kangra SP to recall transfer orders as fallout of businessman Nishant controversy case

Himachal High Court rejects plea of DGP Kundu, Kangra SP to recall transfer orders as fallout of businessman Nishant controversy case

7-judge Constitution Bench begins hearing on AMU’s minority status

7-judge Constitution Bench begins hearing on AMU’s minority status

It comes 8 years after the BJP-led NDA government sought to ...

Bengaluru AI start-up CEO kills 4-year-old son in Goa hotel, arrested while fleeing to Karnataka with body in a bag

Bengaluru AI start-up CEO kills 4-year-old son in Goa hotel, arrested while fleeing to Karnataka with body in a bag

Suchana Seth was among the top '100 Brilliant Women in AI Et...

‘Suchana Seth was not happy …’: Blood-stained cloths and fake address, know how AI start-up CEO’s crime came to light

‘Suchana Seth was not happy …’: Blood-stained cloths and fake address, know how AI start-up CEO’s crime came to light

Police said her divorce proceedings have been finalised, and...

Maldives tourism body condemns derogatory comments against PM Modi, calls India 'closest neighbour'

Maldives tourism body condemns derogatory remarks against PM Modi, calls India 'closest neighbour'

Terming India as one of the closest neighbours and allies of...


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC razes parts of 5 illegal under-construction hotels

Amritsar MC razes parts of 5 illegal under-construction hotels

Cops conduct cordon & search operation in Amritsar, rural areas

High Court issues notice to Punjab govt on delay in holding municipal corporation polls

Now, safety guards to save bikers from killer kite thread

DSP’s plea on turning approver in drugs case to come up on January 23 in Tarn Taran court

Respect party workers, else victory won’t be easy: Sidhu

Respect party workers, else victory won’t be easy: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Congress brass keeps watch on ex-PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s activities

Congress infighting intensifies ahead of Navjot Singh Sidhu’s rally

UT admn tells high court that they will withdraw show-cause notice issued to Chandigarh Golf Club

Chandigarh administration to withdraw show-cause notice to Chandigarh Golf Club, Punjab and Haryana High Court informed

Stray canine menace: Hospitals run out of vaccine, dog bite victims left in lurch

Stray cattle menace reaches Mohali airport, officials ‘unmoved’

2 found dead in Mohali, police suspect murder

Heritage grandeur to fore at Punjab and Haryana High Court’s newly unveiled Le Café

2 Delhi Police officers killed as their car collides with truck in Haryana's Sonepat

2 Delhi Police officers die as their car collides with truck in Haryana's Sonepat

16 trains running late due to fog; Delhi air quality in ‘very poor’ category

AAP leaders file nominations for RS elections

AAP, Congress set for Delhi deal, but tie-up unlikely in Punjab

BJP takes dig at Kejri for skipping ED summons

48 houses searched in Qazi Mandi locality

48 houses searched in Qazi Mandi locality

Jalandhar DSP murder case: Blood-stained clothes of auto driver found near his house

‘Funds embezzled’: Centre seeks probe into Jalandhar Smart City ‘scam’

Congress not questioning AAP in Sukhpal Khaira case: Sunil Jakhar

Punjab Government committed to resolving issues of NRIs: Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

53rd in nation, Ludhiana best smart city in making in state

53rd in nation, Ludhiana best smart city in making in state

10 cartons of liquor, heroin seized during search op

Man injures stray dog with sharp weapon

14 swine flu cases in 8 days

Coaches, students from Tamil Nadu, other states rue lack of facilities

Sale of market’s parking land snowballs into political issue

Sale of market’s parking land snowballs into political issue

16 held after search ops in Patiala, 14 cases registered

Staffers go on strike for restoration of OPS

Punjab cagers secure place in pre-quarterfinals of national games

Central schemes should reach all at grassroots, says Khanna