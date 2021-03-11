National treasures

PTI

Ulaanbaatar, April 23

Ravi Dahiya’s physical prowess and superior tactical acumen were on show yet again as he became the first Indian wrestler to win three gold medals at the Asian Championships but Bajrang Punia struggled on his return to action, though he did end up with a silver medal here today.

Bajrang Punia (in red, above) ended up with a silver. file, UWW

I agree that Bajrang is not where we would’ve liked to see him at this stage. He was competing after many months, so it's natural that there's a bit of hesitation — Sujeet Maan, Bajrang punia’s personal coach

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Dahiya was his usual dominant self in his three bouts as he outclassed the 57kg category field to emerge as the champion.

Gourav Baliyan (79kg) was impressive in his silver-winning effort while Naveen (70kg), making his senior debut, and the seasoned Satywart Kadian (97kg) bagged bronze medals as all five Indians in action today earned podium finishes.

The 24-year-old Dahiya conceded an early lead in all his bouts, but as is his wont, he bounced back in tremendous fashion to give India its first gold medal of this edition. He won the final against Kazakhstan’s Rakhat Kalzhan by technical superiority. It was his second final of the season, after his silver at the Dan Kolov event in February.

Dahiya, who hails from Nahri village in Sonepat, outsmarted Japan’s Rikuto Arai (technical fall) and pulled off a comprehensive 12-5 win over Mongolia’s Zanabazar Zandanbud en route the final.

In the title clash, Kalzhan moved ahead with a takedown and for a considerable time did not let the Indian make any moves. However, Dahiya began taking control and effected six consecutive two-pointers and in between saved himself from a left leg attack to finish the bout early in the second period.

Pale Punia

Punia, competing in his first tournament since winning a bronze at the Tokyo Games, looked like a pale shadow of himself. Hardly any attacking moves were seen from him as he was engaged in standing wrestling, largely defending.

Even against the easiest of rivals — Abbos Rakhmonov and Haji Mohamad Ali — Punia’s aggression was nowhere to be seen. Had it been a tough field, he would have struggled even more.

It was Punia’s eighth medal in the Championships.

In the 79kg category, Baliyan set the mat on fire, including in the final against the formidable Ali Bakhtiar Savadkouhi of Iran.

India now have 15 medals, including one gold and four silver medals, in the continental championships. —