National treasures

Bhopal, December 26
Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain and reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen registered contrasting wins to clinch gold, while Railways lifted the team trophy with 10 medals at the women’s boxing National Championships here today.
Assam’s Lovlina eased past Arundhati Choudhary of Services, winning the 75kg final 5-0. Telangana’s Nikhat faced a stiff challenge from Railways’ Anamika in the 50kg final clash but defended her title with a 4-1 victory.
World Championships silver medallist Manju Rani, who led Railways’ domination on the final day, outpunched Tamil Nadu’s S Kalaivani 5-0 in the 48kg final. Shiksha (54kg), Poonam (60kg), Shashi Chopra (63kg) and Nupur (+81kg) were the other gold medallists for Railways. The team also bagged three silver and two bronze medals.
Shiksha beat Himachal Pradesh’s Sunita, while Poonam got the better of World Championships bronze medallist Simranjit Kaur (Punjab). Shashi beat Madhya Pradesh’s Mahi Lamba and Nupur got the better of All India Police’s Monika.
Madhya Pradesh, with one gold, two silver and five bronze, finished second, while Haryana (two gold and two bronze) claimed the third position. Haryana’s Manisha (57kg) and Saweety (81kg), Services’ Sakshi (52kg), and Madhya Pradesh’s Manju Bamboria (66kg) also clinched gold medals.
Manisha beat Himachal Pradesh’s Vinakshi, while Saweety got the better of Railways’ Anupama. Sakshi denied Railways’ Jyoti the gold, while Bamboria beat Assam’s Ankushita Boro in the final.
Young Manipur boxer Sanamacha Thokchom Chanu, who won gold at the 2021 Youth World Championships, secured the title in the 70kg category, beating Madhya Pradesh’s Shruti Yadav 3-2.
