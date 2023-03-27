Nationals: Bhavani Devi bags individual sabre gold

Pune
Olympian Bhavani Devi bagged the gold medal in the women’s individual sabre category of the 33rd Senior National Fencing Championship here today. Bhavani’s team Tamil Nadu won the gold in the women’s sabre team event by outplaying Kerala 45-34 in the final.
PRETORIA
SA chase down record T20 target to beat Windies
South Africa pulled off the highest successful run chase in T20I cricket to beat West Indies. Opener Quinton de Kock hit a first T20 century as South Africa scored 259/4.
Buenos Aires
Argentina FA training facility renamed after Messi
The Argentina national team’s training facility here has been renamed after talismanic captain Lionel Messi in recognition of his World Cup heroics and star-studded career, the country’s football association said.
New Delhi
Indian lifters bag two bronze in World Youth Championships
Indian weightlifters Dhanush Loganathan and Jyoshna Sabar won bronze medals on the opening day of the World Youth Championships in Durres, Albania. In the women’s 40kg event, 14-year-old Jyoshna had a combined lift of 115kg (53kg+62kg). Dhanush heaved a total weight of 200kg (88kg+112kg) in the men’s 49kg event.
New Delhi
Jadeja promoted to A plus; Rahul demoted, Bhuvi out
Ravindra Jadeja was rewarded with Grade A plus retainership, while Axar Patel got promoted to A category as the BCCI announced the annual contracts. Jadeja was one of four in A plus, along with skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah. KL Rahul got demoted to Grade B. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ajinkya Rahane and Ishant Sharma didn’t get a contract. — Agencies
