Nations Cup: Women beat SA, to face Ireland in semis

Valencia: Already through to the semifinals, India beat South Africa 2-0 to notch up their third win on the trot and top the pool in the FIH Women’s Nations Cup here today. Deep Ekka Grace (14th minute) and Gurjit Kaur (59th) scored for India.
Panaji
Blind T20 World Cup: India qualify for semifinals
India eased past Sri Lanka by seven wickets to confirm their place in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup for the Blind. India qualified for the semifinals after finishing on top of the table.
Brief scores: Sri Lanka: 137/8 (Wasantha 40; Sunil 2/15); India: 139/3 in 11.5 overs (Prakash 81)
London
Flintoff airlifted to hospital after car crash
Former England captain Andrew Flintoff has been airlifted to a hospital after suffering a horror car crash in Surrey while filming an episode for BBC’s Top Gear. agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Nirav Modi loses bid to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court
Last month, the 51-year-old diamantaire had lost an appeal o...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
Issue of vacancies in higher judiciary will linger till new system put in place: Kiren Rijiju
Replying to questions in the Upper House of Parliament, the ...
'Hosting Osama bin Laden...', India's sharp response to Pakistan's Bhutto after 'Kashmir remark' in UN
Bhutto said Pakistan firmly believes that major security pro...