Nations Cup: Women beat SA, to face Ireland in semis

Valencia: Already through to the semifinals, India beat South Africa 2-0 to notch up their third win on the trot and top the pool in the FIH Women’s Nations Cup here today. Deep Ekka Grace (14th minute) and Gurjit Kaur (59th) scored for India.

Panaji

Blind T20 World Cup: India qualify for semifinals

India eased past Sri Lanka by seven wickets to confirm their place in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup for the Blind. India qualified for the semifinals after finishing on top of the table.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka: 137/8 (Wasantha 40; Sunil 2/15); India: 139/3 in 11.5 overs (Prakash 81)

London

Flintoff airlifted to hospital after car crash

Former England captain Andrew Flintoff has been airlifted to a hospital after suffering a horror car crash in Surrey while filming an episode for BBC’s Top Gear. agencies