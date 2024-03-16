NCM honours 1975 hockey World Cup heroes

Tribune News Service

New Delhi March 15

National Commission for Minorities (NCM) today felicitated the remaining members of the Indian hockey team who won the 1975 World Cup in Kuala Lumpur.

It was the third edition of the prestigious global tournament held in the Malaysian capital.

Ashok Kumar, son of Major Dhyan Chand, was instrumental in scoring the winning goal against Pakistan in the final and looked back fondly on the day. “It was Saturday and I still remember the historic day. We made two attempts in the first two editions to win the World Cup. In the third, we wanted to win at any cost.”

