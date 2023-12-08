Need to improve fielding, says Shreyanka Patil

PTI

Mumbai, December 7

Young off-spinner Shreyanka Patil feels India should have varied the pace more while bowling and also fielded better in their 38-run defeat against England in the opening Women’s T20I here.

Renuka Singh (3/27) got two wickets in the first over, but India squandered the advantage to help England post 197/6 on Wednesday. The home team batters then cut a sorry figure on a placid wicket to be restricted to 159/6 in the opening T20I of the three-match series.

“We could have varied the pace a little more. The wicket was not that great for bowlers, it was completely in favour of the batters. I could have bowled better but bowling in the death overs is not at all easy,” Patil (2/44) said.

Patil, who made her T20I debut on Wednesday, admitted that fielding was one area in which the Indian team needs immediate attention as it looks to bounce back in the second match to be played at the same venue on Saturday.

“The wicket was amazing to bat on, it was not easy (to bowl), but I think we did a pretty decent job. We will have a discussion as to what can be improved. Fielding could have been better, but we will bounce back stronger,” she said.

The 21-year-old said it was difficult for her to get sleep after knowing that she would make her debut against England. “I was excited as well as nervous. I did not get any sleep but after one or two balls I was fine,” she said.

England’s Danni Wyatt scored a fluent 47-ball 75 with eight fours and two sixes to help the tourists post the big total. Her 138-run third wicket stand with Nat Sciver-Brunt (77) is now England’s highest partnership against India in T20Is. “Nat is just so calm, we don’t really talk much out there. We have played with each other a lot. She is a quality player, she scores runs for fun,” Wyatt said.

