Neeraj Chopra is No. 1 javelin thrower of world

New Delhi, May 22
Tokyo Olympics champion Neeraj Chopra became the world No. 1 for the first time in his career in the latest men’s javelin throw rankings issued by the World Athletics.
Chopra topped the charts with 1455 points, 22 points ahead of Grenada’s reigning world champion Anderson Peters (1433). Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic was third with 1416 points. The 25-year-old Chopra rose to world No. 2 on August 30 last year but was stuck behind Peters since then.
Earlier this month, he won the season-opening Doha Diamond League with a throw of 88.67 metres for a major boost to his ranking. In September last year, Chopra had won the Diamond League finals in Zurich and became the first Indian to win the trophy.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
12-point plan for Pacific Islands: Modi
Unveils health initiatives to boost ties | India, US hold pa...
Marginal impact of Rs 2,000 note withdrawal: RBI chief
Petrol stations, shops refuse Rs 2,000 notes
Fresh violence in Manipur, houses torched; Army called
Curfew extended, Net curbs for 5 more days
Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today
IMD predicts heavy rain in region between May 23-26