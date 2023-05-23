Neeraj Chopra is No. 1 javelin thrower of world

PTI

New Delhi, May 22

Tokyo Olympics champion Neeraj Chopra became the world No. 1 for the first time in his career in the latest men’s javelin throw rankings issued by the World Athletics.

Chopra topped the charts with 1455 points, 22 points ahead of Grenada’s reigning world champion Anderson Peters (1433). Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic was third with 1416 points. The 25-year-old Chopra rose to world No. 2 on August 30 last year but was stuck behind Peters since then.

Earlier this month, he won the season-opening Doha Diamond League with a throw of 88.67 metres for a major boost to his ranking. In September last year, Chopra had won the Diamond League finals in Zurich and became the first Indian to win the trophy.