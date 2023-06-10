 Neeraj Chopra pulls out of Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland, 2nd event to be missed after sustaining muscle strain : The Tribune India

Neeraj Chopra pulls out of Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland, 2nd event to be missed after sustaining muscle strain

Prestigious Paavo Nurmi Games to be held at Turku in Finland on June 13

Neeraj Chopra pulls out of Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland, 2nd event to be missed after sustaining muscle strain

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra in action. AP/PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, June 10

Recovering from a muscle strain he had sustained last month, superstar Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has pulled out of the prestigious Paavo Nurmi Games to be held on June 13 at Turku in Finland.

Event organisers said that the Olympic champion Indian has informed them about the “cancellation” of his participation in the World Athletics Continental Tour gold level event due to “health” issues.

“Javelin Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra cancelled his participation in the Paavo Nurmi Games. Chopra’s manager messaged the competition organisers that the athlete has health problems, which is why the (his) competition had to be cancelled,” said a statement on the website of the Finnish Athletics Federation.

“Of course, peak cancellations are always upsetting. At the moment, there seem to be quite a few 90m javelin throwers from recent years injured. Chopra’s second best result of all time is from Turku last summer and he was certainly looking forward to the competition at least as much as we were,” said Jari Salonen, CEO of PN Turku Oy, which organises the Paavo Nurmi Games.

On May 29, Chopra had issued a statement that he suffered a muscle strain during training and was pulling out of the FBK Games (June 4) at Hengelo in the Netherlands as a precautionary measure.

“Recently, I sustained a muscle strain during my training. Following a medical evaluation, me and my team have decided to avoid any risks which can aggravate the injury,” the world No. 1 had said on Twitter.

“Unfortunately, it means that I have to withdraw from the FBK Games. Injuries are part of the journey, but it’s never easy. I am on the road to recovery, and will aim to be back on the track in June.” The 25-year-old had enjoyed a perfect start to the season by winning the Doha Diamond League on May 5 with a throw of 88.67m.

It is not yet clear when Chopra will return to action, though there is more than two months before of the Wold Championships (August 19-27) in Budapest, Hungary, which is the major event this year, along with the Diamond League Finals and the Asian Games.

Last month, the Sports Ministry, while clearing Chopra’s training proposal in Finland, had said that he will take part in multiple World Athletics gold level events in June by basing at Kuortane Olympic Training Centre in that country during this time.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Rs 7 crore looted from cash management firm in Ludhiana

2
Delhi

Gurugram-based firm director held

3
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

4
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s ‘tough cop’ takes voluntary retirement

5
Punjab

8K regular teachers in Punjab to get fixed pay, no scales

6
Editorials

Brampton parade

7
Haryana

Fissures in BJP-JJP Haryana alliance? After 4 Independent MLAs, Gopal Kanda also meets BJP’s Biplab Deb

8
Haryana

Gurugram: ED arrests M3M director Roop Kumar Bansal in money laundering case

9
Amritsar

'Dhadis', SGPC on warpath over hours of performance at Akal Takht

10
Punjab

Punjab cadet bags top honours at Indian Military Academy in Dehradun

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Top News

‘Huge pressure on us to compromise’: Wrestler Sakshi Malik

‘Huge pressure on us to compromise’: Wrestler Sakshi Malik

The top wrestler claims that people close to WFI chief Brij ...

Canada Government put on hold Indian students' deportation

Canada Government put on hold Indian students' deportation

Investigation committee will be formed to look into the matt...

Sharad Pawar appoints Praful Patel, Supriya Sule as NCP working presidents

Sharad Pawar appoints Praful Patel, Supriya Sule as NCP working presidents

The announcement was made in the presence of Ajit Pawar, a k...

Rs 7 crore looted from office of cash management firm in Ludhiana

Rs 7 crore looted from cash management firm in Ludhiana

The incident takes place at around 1.30 am when the men barg...

7,902 teachers to be regularised in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann after cabinet meet in Mansa; announces special assembly session on June 19, 20

7,902 teachers to be regularised in Punjab, CM Bhagwant Mann says after cabinet meeting in Mansa; announces special Assembly session on June 19, 20

Mann says his government will recruit 1,880 doctors and nurs...


Cities

View All

BSF seizes 5.5 kg drugs dropped by drone near border in Amritsar sector

BSF seizes 5.5 kg drugs dropped by Pakistani drone in Amritsar sector

Amritsar: Border gates to remain open for farmers from 8 am to 6 pm

'Dhadis', SGPC on warpath over hours of performance at Akal Takht

Minister inspects Sewa Kendra in Amritsar

BSF seizes 5 kg drugs in Amritsar sector

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

No more non-EV two-wheeler registrations from July in Chandigarh: Administration

No more non-EV two-wheeler registrations from July in Chandigarh: Administration

Chandigarh University student dies, 2 cousins hurt in Kharar hit-&-run

Sikh marriages to be registered under Anand Act in Chandigarh

PGI’s critical care block to have its own MRI, CT scan machines

Chandigarh to apprise Haryana Police of Sub-Inspector’s conduct

85-year-old man dies in fire at flat in Delhi’s Dwarka

85-year-old man dies in fire at flat in Delhi's Dwarka

20 babies rescued after fire breaks out at hospital

Man 'cheated' 50 women over 20 years using matrimonial app

Two criminals associated with Bishnoi-Nehra gang arrested

Gurugram-based firm director held

17,000-kg lahan, 320-lt illicit liquor seized during search op in Hoshiarpur

17,000-kg lahan, 320-lt illicit liquor seized during search op in Hoshiarpur

Balbir Singh Seechewal urges officials to expedite waste disposal system

Kidnapping, mysterious disappearance of Sajandeep: Police arrest prime suspects

Woman gets life in dowry death case

Sikh Talmel panel comes out in support of Jalandhar bandh call

Rs 7 crore looted from office of cash management firm in Ludhiana

Rs 7 crore looted from cash management firm in Ludhiana

Parking slots to come up on both sides of elevated road

Rs 100 cr high-security digital jail to come up near Ludhiana: CM Bhagwant Mann

5 African inmates booked after clash in women’s jail

Drug peddlers exchange gunfire with police; 1 held

Patiala: No hanging around on campus at night, Government Medical College pupils warned

Patiala: No hanging around on campus at night, Government Medical College pupils warned

NHM funds not stopped by Centre, Punjab shut scheme itself: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

National Lok Adalat on September 9

Webinar on way to get research grants at Punjabi University, Patiala

2 held with poppy husk