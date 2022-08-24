Neeraj Chopra ready for Lausanne Diamond League

PTI

New Delhi, August 23

Tokyo Olympics javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra has recovered from the minor groin strain injury he had suffered last month and will be taking part in the Diamond League Meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland.

A good show in Lausanne can ensure Chopra a berth in the Diamond League finals in September as he is fourth in the standings. The top-six will make the Zurich event. The Lausanne event, which begins Friday, is the last leg which has the men’s javelin throw.

The 24-year-old Chopra had suffered the injury on his way to a silver finish at the World Championships last month. “Feeling strong and ready for Friday. Thanks for the support, everyone. See you in Lausanne!” Chopra tweeted.

A good chance

Chopra can aim for his maiden Diamond League title as the six-man field in Lausanne is not as strong the Stockholm leg.

Anderson Peters is recovering from an injury after he was beaten up on a boat earlier this month. Jakub Vadlejch is in the field and so is Keshorn Walcott. Chopra’s season best is 89.94 metres, while Vadlejch has a season’s best of 90.88m and Walcott 89.07m.