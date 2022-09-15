Neeraj Chopra shares vacation photos from Switzerland after historic Diamond League victory

Chandigarh, September 15
The Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra shared pictures of himself enjoying a break after creating history in the Diamond League Finals in Zurich on his official Instagram handle.
View this post on Instagram
Neeraj Chopra is the first Indian to win the prestigious Diamond League Finals title.
Chopra shared pictures of himself with a javelin from Switzerland's Jungfraujoch.
The 24-year-old recently went for skydiving too. He posted a video of it with the captaion: "Sky is not the limit!"
View this post on Instagram
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 Dalit sisters found hanging from tree in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri; family alleges rape, murder
Six persons have been arrested, the main accused wanted to m...
40 Punjabi youths block Canadian police officer's car in Surrey; to face deportation
The police officer had issued a traffic notice to a car driv...
Jharkhand raises reservation for SC, ST, others to 77 per cent
The Hemant Soren-led UPA government also gives its nod to a ...
Former Pakistan cricket umpire Asad Rauf dies of cardiac arrest
Rauf had made his first appearance as an umpire in internati...