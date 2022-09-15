Neeraj Chopra shares vacation photos from Switzerland after historic Diamond League victory

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 15

The Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra shared pictures of himself enjoying a break after creating history in the Diamond League Finals in Zurich on his official Instagram handle.

Neeraj Chopra is the first Indian to win the prestigious Diamond League Finals title.

Chopra shared pictures of himself with a javelin from Switzerland's Jungfraujoch.

The 24-year-old recently went for skydiving too. He posted a video of it with the captaion: "Sky is not the limit!"