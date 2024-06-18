Neeraj Chopra’s Paris gold quest to resume at Paavo Nurmi

Turku (Finland): Forced into a short break to mend a niggle, Olympics and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will return to competitive action at the Paavo Nurmi Games here tomorrow against a stellar field, hoping to continue his build-up to the Paris Games with renewed vigour.
New Delhi
Nagal attains career-high ATP ranking of 71
India’s Sumit Nagal continued his ascent in the ATP singles chart, climbing to a career-high ranking of 71. The Olympics-bound Nagal jumped six places following his runner-up finish at the Perugia ATP Challenger tournament on Sunday.
Rome
Diksha finishes T-6 for third Top-10 of year
Indian golfer Diksha Dagar carded an underwhelming 71 in the final round to sign off from the Ladies Italian Open at tied-6th place, her third Top-10 finish of the season. Meanwhile, at Grand Rapids (US), Olympics-bound Aditi Ashok finished T-17 with a final round of 1-under 71 for a total of 10-under in a low-scoring Meijer Classic on the LPGA.
New Delhi
Ganemat finishes sixth in women’s skeet
Ganemat Sekhon reached the final but finished sixth in women’s skeet while none of the men made the cut on the penultimate day of the World Cup in Lonato. Agencies
