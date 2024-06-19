Neeraj dazzles with gold

PTI

Turku (Finland), June 18

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra claimed his maiden gold medal at the Paavo Nurmi Games here today, dominating a stellar field on his return to competitive action following a month-long break. Chopra had claimed the silver here in 2022. The Olympics and world champion produced the winning effort of 85.97 metres with his third attempt.

The Indian proved himself heads and shoulders above 19-year-old German prodigy Max Dehning, who came here as the youngest member of the 90m club but finished seventh with a best effort of 79.84m.

Home favourite Toni Keranen claimed the silver medal with a personal best throw of 84.19m, while his compatriot and 2022 gold medallist Oliver Helander took the third spot with 83.96m.

Chopra started with 83.62m, which could not be topped by any of his competitors in the first round. Helander took the top spot with a second round throw of 83.96m but Chopra soon toppled him with 85.97m.

The 26-year-old knew that his effort was special the moment he sent the spear flying as he raised his arms in celebration and let out a trademark roar.

With his latest win, Chopra also staked his claim as a gold medal favourite at the Paris Olympics next month. However, the distance was nowhere close to the 89.30m with which he managed to win silver at this event two years ago. Chopra had improved that mark to 89.94m at the Stockholm leg of the Diamond League the same year.

Chopra had withdrawn from last month’s Ostrava Golden Spike as a precautionary measure after he “felt something” in his adductor. Chopra will next be seen in action at the Paris Diamond League on July 7.

