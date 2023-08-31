 Neeraj gunning for top spot : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Neeraj gunning for top spot

Neeraj gunning for top spot

Diamond League: World champ third in standings

Neeraj gunning for top spot

Chopra has won two Diamond League meetings this season. file



PTI

Zurich, August 30

Newly-crowned world champion Neeraj Chopra will look to maintain his unbeaten streak in the prestigious Diamond League when he competes in a star-studded men’s javelin throw field here tomorrow. Chopra on Sunday clinched his maiden World Championships title in Budapest with a throw of 88.17m. He also became only the third javelin thrower in history to hold both the Olympics and World Championships titles after world record holder Jan Zelezny of the Czech Republic and Andreas Thorkildsen of Norway.

The 25-year-old Chopra has been unbeaten this season, having won two Diamond League meetings, in Doha (May 5) and Lausanne (June 30), before his World Championships triumph.

In Zurich, Chopra will be up against familiar rivals such as Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch and Germany’s Julian Weber, who finished third and fourth in Budapest, respectively, and two-time world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada. Silver medallist Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan will miss the event.

Chopra, who won the Diamond League last year, sits third with 16 points from two events. Vadlejch (21 points from three events) and Weber (19 from three events) are first and second, respectively. Peters, who has been struggling this season and failed to qualify for the final round in the World Championships, is fourth with 15 points from three events.

The Zurich leg is the last one in the Diamond League series where men’s javelin throw is on the roster before the season finale in Eugene, USA, on September 16-17.

Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar will also be in action and he would be looking to redeem himself after failing to qualify for the final round at the World Championships.

Sreeshankar, who has a season’s and personal best of 8.41m, jumped a below-par 7.74m to finish 22nd overall. He is currently third in the long jump standings this season, with 10 points from two events. — PTI

India set to bid for 2027 Worlds: Chopra

Zurich: India will be bidding for the 2027 World Championships, Neeraj Chopra said today. “India are bidding. I will request the fans, and hopefully they will come in great numbers. Now, javelin (throw) is famous in India. The Indian people are so supportive, and they are now taking interest in athletics,” he said. The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) is planning to bid for the 2027 World Championships, but will first need to get approval from the government. As of now, the AFI is yet to approach the government, while Beijing has already announced its bid. The bid submission deadline is October 2.

#Javelin Throw #Neeraj Chopra

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says staff threatening to go on strike could lose jobs

2
Trending

Time heals everything, Sunny Deol says on mending ties with Shah Rukh Khan

3
Punjab

15-year-old girl shot dead by stalker in Punjab's Amritsar

4
India

'Smile, please': India's moon rover Pragyan takes snaps of moon lander Vikram

5
Delhi

36-year-old Amazon manager shot dead in Delhi

6
Trending

In world's first such case, doctors remove 3-inch-long live parasitic worm from Australian woman's brain

7
Punjab

Day after killing Amritsar girl, stalker shoots self, is in critical condition

8
India

China map issue 'very serious', PM should speak on it: Rahul Gandhi

9
Punjab

BSF seizes 6kg drugs near border in Punjab's Gurdaspur sector

10
Business

Sensex jumps 322 points in early trade

Don't Miss

View All
5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

Top News

INDIA leaders to meet today, seat-sharing, CMP on agenda

INDIA leaders to meet today, seat-sharing, CMP on agenda

28 parties to attend; Opposition alliance says it has many P...

Solar mission’s final checks done, will carry 7 payloads

Solar mission’s final checks done, will carry 7 payloads

China map issue ‘very serious’, PM must speak: Rahul

China map issue ‘very serious’, PM must speak: Rahul

India-made Mahendragiri warship to be launched in Mumbai tomorrow

India-made Mahendragiri warship to be launched in Mumbai tomorrow

Set to be fifth launch in 15 months

‘You may lose jobs’: Mann warns staff against strike, invokes ESMA till Oct 31

‘You may lose jobs’: Mann warns staff against strike, invokes ESMA till Oct 31


Cities

View All

No new development work tender by Chandigarh MC till year-end

No new development work tender by Chandigarh MC till year-end

Chandigarh: Five decades after, Martyr’s Memorial to see light of day

10 years on, Mani Majra woman reunited with mentally unstable son

Chandigarh: 3 nabbed for Rs 24-lakh theft at factory

Pay dues or lose taxi stand allotment: Chandigarh MC to operators

Amazon manager shot dead in Delhi

Amazon manager shot dead in Delhi

Delhi Metro records highest-ever footfall on Aug 29

6 hurt as 2 DTC buses collide on Sansad Marg

Lawyer gunned down in Ghaziabad court

SDM suspended for ‘irregularities’ in tender for organising Urs-2023

Month after floods, house collapse forces villagers to sleep in the open

Month after floods, house collapse forces villagers to sleep in the open

Punjab Police grievance redressal portal evokes good response

Suicide by brothers: SAD, Congress leaders visit family

DC reviews dengue situation in Phagwara

NRI booked for ‘murdering’ father

No let-up in dengue spread as confirmed cases cross 100 mark

No let-up in dengue spread as confirmed cases cross 100 mark

2 ex-Army men among 3 nabbed for impersonating as VB officials

Lingering sewage-related issues plague Dhandari Khurd, nearby colonies

Man alleges torture by paramour’s kin

One of 2 brothers who set themselves afire dies

Canal water supply project work in Patiala may drag on till June

Canal water supply project work in Patiala may drag on till June

Teacher wears school uniform to make students pick up habit

Others make most of Punjabi University’s failure to run distance courses

Patiala Central Jail celebrates Rakhi with inmates

Traders to go on strike over ‘harassment’ by GST officials