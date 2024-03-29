Neeraj to begin season with Doha Diamond League in May

PTI

New Delhi, March 28

Reigning Olympics and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will begin his season in the Doha leg of the prestigious Diamond League series on May 10 in a star-studded field.

The 26-year-old Chopra, who closed out his last season with a gold at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, is aiming to defend his Olympics gold in Paris later this year. Chopra’s compatriot Kishore Jena, who finished fifth in the 2023 Budapest World Championships and won silver in Hangzhou with a personal best of 87.54 metres, will be making his Diamond League debut in the Qatar capital.

Chopra will be up against his well-known rivals such as Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch, who won silver in the Tokyo Olympics and bronze in the 2023 World Championships, and former world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada.

“This year, my personal goal is to defend my Olympics title, but it would also mean a lot to me to break the 90m barrier. The Doha meet, with good conditions and a great atmosphere, is a perfect opportunity to get my season off to the best start,” Chopra, who has a personal best of 89.94m, said.

