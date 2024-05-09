Neeraj to compete in India for first time in 3 years

New Delhi: Olympics and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will compete at home for the first time in three years after confirming participation in the National Federation Cup to be held in Bhubaneswar from May 12 to 15. The 26-year-old is expected to travel to India from Doha after opening his season in the first leg of the prestigious Diamond League series on May 10. Kishore Jena will also compete in both the events.

London

Northamptonshire sign pacer Siddarth Kaul

Indian pacer Siddharth Kaul has been signed by English county side Northamptonshire. Kaul will feature in the fifth-ranked team’s upcoming three County Championship Division 2 contests. It will be the 33-year-old Punjab-born pacer’s maiden outing in the English domestic circuit.

New Delhi

Naruka placed 20th, veteran Mairaj 76th in World Cup

Skeet shooter Anant Jeet Singh Naruka was the best Indian on show, placed 20th, with a score of 72 after three rounds of qualifying at the ISSF World Cup in Baku. Sheeraz Sheikh and Mairaj Ahmad Khan were 67th and 76th, respectively. In women’s skeet, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan and Ganemat Sekhon finished with identical scores of 69 to be 13th, 15th and 19th, respectively.

London

Murray to make return from injury at Geneva Open

Briton Andy Murray will make his comeback from injury at this month’s Geneva Open after the former world No. 1 was handed a wildcard by the organisers of the French Open tune-up event. Murray rolled his ankle in the final set of his defeat by Czech Tomas Machac in the Miami Open in March. Agencies

