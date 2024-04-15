Nepal batter Dipendra Singh Airee hits six sixes in an over

Dubai

Nepal all-rounder Dipendra Singh Airee smashed six sixes in an over to become the third batsman to ever achieve the feat in a T20 International. The 24-year-old joined India’s Yuvraj Singh and West Indian Kieron Pollard after a sizzling knock against Qatar in the ACC Men’s Premier Cup match in Al Amerat on Saturday.

Fatorda

Goa dismantle Chennaiyin, remain in race for 2nd spot

FC Goa remained in contention for a second-place finish in the league stage of the ISL after scoring a clinical 4-1 win over Chennaiyin FC. With this victory, the Goan side rounded off their league campaign with 45 points from 22 matches. They are thus level on points with Mohun Bagan Super Giant. The Mariners will play their final league fixture against Mumbai City FC in Kolkata tomorrow.

Barcelona

Alcaraz withdraws from Barcelona Open

Reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz has pulled out of the Barcelona Open due to a right arm injury that also forced the Spanish world No. 3 to miss this week’s Monte Carlo Masters, the ATP 500 tournament organisers said. The 20-year-old two-time Grand Slam champion won the tournament in 2022 and 2023.

Kansas City

Messi scores in Miami’s 3-2 win over Sporting

Lionel Messi scored his fifth goal and added an assist as Luis Suarez tapped in the winner in the 71st minute to give Inter Miami CF a 3-2 victory against Sporting Kansas in front of the third-largest crowd in MLS history. Many of the 72,610 who filled Arrowhead Stadium to see Messi weren’t disappointed as he delivered deft passes to create scoring chances.

Milan

Late Okafor goal earns Milan draw in six-goal thriller

Second-placed AC Milan twice fought back from two goals down to secure a 3-3 draw at relegation-threatened Sassuolo with a late equaliser by substitute Noah Okafor in Serie A. Milan have 69 points, six ahead of Juventus with six matches left. Inter Milan are runaway leaders on 82. — Agencies

