Netherlands and France edge closer to last-16

LEIPZIG, June 22

France and Netherlands played it safe in a 0-0 draw that failed to explode into life in Group D at Euro 2024 on Friday, leaving both sides within sight of a place in the last-16 and eliminating Poland.

With France captain Kylian Mbappe remaining on the bench after suffering a broken nose in their opener, the game sparked only in fits and starts, without ever threatening to turn into a classic.

Both sides squandered chances and had periods of control, but neither could find a breakthrough and eased off the throttle in the second half, seemingly content to claim a point.

The one moment of drama after the break came when Dutchman Xavi Simons had the ball in the net but it was disallowed because Denzel Dumfries, standing offside next to keeper Mike Maignan, was penalised with the decision confirmed by VAR after a lengthy review.

The decision infuriated the Dutch fans crammed behind that goal and a stream of objects were hurled onto the pitch. “The position of Dumfries is offside, that’s true. But he isn’t disturbing the goalkeeper. And when that does not happen, then it’s a legal goal in my opinion,” Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman said. “Did they need five minutes to check it because it’s so difficult?”

The result leaves the group open, although with four points in the bag both France and the Netherlands will think they have most likely done enough to reach the last-16. France next face Poland, who have no points and are the first side to be eliminated after losing 1-3 to Austria earlier on Friday, while Netherlands meet the Austrians, who have three points, also on Tuesday.

The saga around Mbappe’s selection dominated the build-up, with his appearance at training on Thursday wearing a tricolore mask seen as a sure sign he was set for inclusion. It would have come as some relief therefore to Koeman when the team sheets dropped and Mbappe, who had four goals in his previous two games against the Dutch, was left on the bench

Portugal coast into last-16

Bernardo Silva’s first goal at a major tournament, a calamitous own goal from Samet Akaydin and a Bruno Fernandes tap-in gave Portugal a comfortable 3-0 win over Turkey to guarantee qualification for the last-16 as Group F winners in Dortmund.

European Championship newcomers Georgia held Czech Republic to a 1-1 draw in Hamburg, taking a shock lead through a Georges Mikautadze penalty before an equaliser off the chest of Patrik Schick. Saba Lobjanidze could have won it for Georgia at the death but blazed his shot over the bar. — Reuters

