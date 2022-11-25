New Delhi: Seven Indian boxers enter finals at youth Worlds

New Delhi: Seven Indian boxers stormed into the finals of the Youth World Championships in La Nucia, Spain. Vanshaj (63.5kg), Vishwanath Suresh (48kg) and Ashish (54kg) entered the men’s finals, while Kirti (+81kg), Bhawna Sharma (48kg), Devika Ghorpade (52kg) and Ravina (63kg) entered the women’s finals. Tamanna (50kg), Kunjarani Devi Thongam (60kg), Muskan (75kg) and Lashu Yadav (70kg) won bronze medals.
Jerusalem
Chess team edges out France, reaches last-four
India defeated France in a thrilling tie-breaker to enter the semifinals of the FIDE World Team Chess Championship here. India will take on Uzbekistan in the semifinals.
Hyderabad
Sreenidi Deccan beat TRAU FC 1-0 in I-League
Sreenidi Deccan FC registered a 1-0 win against TRAU FC in their I-League match at the newly-inaugurated Deccan Arena here today. Sreenidi Deccan took the lead in the 41st minute through David Castaneda Munoz. In the second match of the day in Mumbai, Kenkre FC and Churchill Brothers played out a 1-1 draw. Agencies
