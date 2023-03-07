New faces in Billie Jean King Cup squad

New Delhi, March 6
Vaidehi Chaudhari was today rewarded for her good form as she was named in India’s Billie Jean King Cup squad for the upcoming Asia Oceania Group I competition, where seniors Ankita Raina and Karman Kaur Thandi will lead the country’s challenge.
The 23-year-old Chaudhari had recently won her second ITF women’s singles title in Gurugram after beating compatriot Sandeepti Singh Rao. Chaudhari, ranked 492, won her maiden ITF title in Gwalior in January and also reached the final in Jhajjar, where she lost to Serbia’s Tamara Curovic.
Also making the five-player squad is Sahaja Yamalapalli, who is the fourth-highest ranked player from India at No. 454. Rutuja Bhosale, ranked 419, has kept her place in the squad even as Riya Bhatia has been dropped by the selection panel led by Nandan Bal.
The action in Asia Oceania Group I will begin in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, from April 10.
“We wanted to reward the youngsters for their good form that’s why Vaidehi and Sahaja are there. The good thing is that all five players are almost at the same level. Vaidehi has even beaten Ankita. So in case there is an injury issue, we have ideal replacement,” Bal said. “Players like Vaidehi and Sahaja should be able to push the senior players in a couple of years, if not immediately. So they should be in the team to soak the atmosphere and pressure,” he added.
The All India Tennis Association (AITA) has replaced Vishal Uppal as captain and Shalini Thakur Chawla, who was the coach in the previous tie, has taken his place. Radhika Kanitkar is the new coach of the side, while Ajeeta Goel is the physio in an all-woman support staff.
