 New innings: Kapil Dev takes over as president of Professional Golf Tour of India : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • New innings: Kapil Dev takes over as president of Professional Golf Tour of India

New innings: Kapil Dev takes over as president of Professional Golf Tour of India

One of the greatest all-rounders of all time, Kapil played 131 Test matches, 225 one-dayers and led India to the 1983 cricket World Cup win

New innings: Kapil Dev takes over as president of Professional Golf Tour of India

Kapil Dev was chosen unanimously. File



PTI

New Delhi, June 26

World Cup-winning former India cricket captain Kapil Dev has taken over as the new president of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), an elevation that marks a fresh beginning for the iconic player who also excelled as an amateur golfer.

The 65-year-old, who was already a member of the PGTI Board as its vice-president, was chosen unanimously and would be taking over from incumbent H R Srinivasan, whose tenure has come to an end.

Kapil is known to be a keen golfer, whose handicap was almost down to scratch at one time.

“It is an honour to become the president of PGTI, an organization with which I have now been associated for quite a few years. It is a players body, and I am great friends with all of them and with whom I often play,” Kapil said on his new position.

Kapil, who once nurtured dreams of representing India at the Asian Games when it was still open only to amateurs, also said that golf has been his passion for more than three decades.

“...and now it is the sport where I spend most of my time. I have been a vice-President and I am on the Board, so it’s an honour to be chosen by the players to be the President. I promise to do my best as I always have.

“What gives me even greater pleasure is that I will be able to spend more time with my golfing friends and play a little more,” he added.

Kapil has been at the forefront of trying to get new sponsors for PGTI and brought in one of the most lucrative events to the Tour, namely Kapil Dev Grant Thornton Invitational at the DLF Golf and Country Club, with a purse of Rs 2 crore (approx. USD 2,40,000).

Over the past few years, Kapil’s celebrity status and his passion for golf has led to him being invited to major events like the Dunhill Links, where he played alongside other global celebrities.

“Golf is a great sport. You can play it till any age and it is an amazingly relaxing sport. I am busy with cricket often, but it a golf course I go to for relaxation. I am fortunate to be able to serve golf and I want to take it to new levels,” he added.

India’s top stars like Jeev Milkha Singh, Arjun Atwal, Jyoti Randhawa, Shiv Kapur and many others are his close golfing friends.

Kapil played cricket for India from 1978 to 1994.

One of the greatest all-rounders of all time, he played 131 Test matches and 225 one-dayers and led India to the 1983 World Cup win.

His 175 not out in 1983 World Cup is considered one of the finest innings in the annals of the game.

In Tests, He scored 5,248 runs, including eight centuries, and took 434 wickets, which was then a world record.

He also scored 3,783 runs in ODIs and took 253 wickets in the format.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab The Tribune INTERVIEW

‘Akali Dal, with or without Sukhbir Badal, is safety valve for Punjab against threat of radicalism’

2
Jalandhar

23-year-old Lovely Professional University student 'raped'

3
Punjab

Gurdaspur, Pathankot put on high alert after 2 suspected terrorists are spotted

4
Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested by CBI in excise policy case; sent to 3-day custody

5
Chandigarh

Fake call centre busted in Mohali, two kingpins among 37 nabbed

6
India

Om Birla asks Harsimrat Badal to avoid making political statements; Chabbewal, Mehdi rile Lok Sabha Speaker on day one

7
India

NDA nominee Om Birla elected Lok Sabha Speaker

8
Punjab

Trouble was brewing in Shiromani Akali Dal since Assembly poll drubbing

9
Punjab

Rebellion in Shiromani Akali Dal, leaders ask Sukhbir Badal to step down

10
India

Arvind Kejriwal withdraws from Supreme Court plea against Delhi High Court’s interim stay on bail order

Don't Miss

View All
After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
Science Technology

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Top News

CBI seeks Arvind Kejriwal's custody in excise ‘scam’ as Delhi CM is produced in court

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested by CBI in excise policy case; sent to 3-day custody

The probe agency formally arrested Kejriwal on Wednesday aft...

Sam Pitroda reappointed Indian Overseas Congress chairman

Sam Pitroda reappointed Indian Overseas Congress chairman

Pitroda had resigned from the position in May amid controver...

Gunfight breaks out between terrorists, security forces in J-K’s Doda

3 suspected JeM terrorists killed in gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda

Huge quantity of arms and ammunition, including two M4 carbi...

Day after revolt, Shiromani Akali Dal’s Working Committee reposes faith in Sukhbir Singh Badal

Day after revolt, Shiromani Akali Dal’s Working Committee reposes faith in Sukhbir Singh Badal

The committee also asks ‘detractors’ not to play into the ha...

Om Birla elected Lok Sabha Speaker

NDA nominee Om Birla elected Lok Sabha Speaker

Pro-tem Speaker B Mahtab makes the announcement after the op...


Cities

View All

Armed robbers loot commission agent, wife after making them hostage

Armed robbers loot commission agent, wife after making them hostage

Gurdaspur, Pathankot put on high alert after 2 suspected terrorists are spotted

Over 1,000 workers doing odd jobs after suspension of Bus Rapid Transit System in Amritsar

Breach in canal floods 500 acres in Tarn Taran village

Amritsar: Remove encroachments from Putlighar, Chheharta, say residents

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Over 15K allottees owe Chandigarh Housing Board over Rs 67 crore in rent

Over 15K allottees owe Chandigarh Housing Board over Rs 67 crore in rent

Fake call centre busted in Mohali, two kingpins among 37 nabbed

2 arrested for opening fire outside club in Sector 9, Chandigarh

Elante Tragedy: Toy train firm owners held, let off on bail

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit assures policy on religious places, shops in 2 furniture markets

CBI seeks Arvind Kejriwal's custody in excise ‘scam’ as Delhi CM is produced in court

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested by CBI in excise policy case; sent to 3-day custody

Arvind Kejriwal withdraws from Supreme Court plea against Delhi High Court’s interim stay on bail order

Whole system trying to ensure Delhi CM doesn't get bail, this is dictatorship, says Sunita Kejriwal

Supreme Court takes exception to ‘cover-up’ on Delhi LG’s visit to tree-felling site

Atishi’s indefinite hunger strike ends with her hospitalisation

15 candidates in fray for Jalandhar West bypoll

15 candidates in fray for Jalandhar West bypoll

23-year-old Lovely Professional University student 'raped'

University admissions: Turnout for sports trials dips further on last day

Passengers hurt as mini-bus overturns

Teachers protest, block road in Jalandhar West

Dragon ride operating sans safety certificate, admn in deep slumber

Dragon ride operating sans safety certificate, Ludhiana admn in deep slumber

Khanna police crack whip against drug smugglers

Will take up arms, won’t spare anyone: Gangster’s open challenge to police

Raise retirement age, demand ASHA workers

Robbers loot elderly in guise of plumbers

Man, son shot dead in Punjab’s Rajpura over land dispute

Man, son shot dead in Punjab’s Rajpura over land dispute

Punjabi Uniersity archer Parneet Kaur bags team gold at World Cup

10-year-old Patiala girl Kavalnain Kaur wins fencing silver

2.5 lakh saplings to be planted in Fatehgarh Sahib

ASHA workers protest in support of demands