New IPL viewership record set on Jio Cinema; over 2.4 crore watched CSK-RCB match on Monday

Tribune Web Desk

New Delhi, April 18

The IPL viewership on Jio Cinema reached a new high on Monday. The viewership during the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) match on Jio-Cinema crossed 24 million.

In the current IPL 2023 season on the online live streaming platform Jio Cinema, this is the highest ever viewership. Earlier on April 12, the number of viewers had reached 22 million. In the last over of the second innings of the match, the number of viewers on Jio Cinema reached 24 million. Chennai won this thrilling match by 8 runs.

The BCCI has given the TV and digital broadcasting rights of this Tata IPL season 2023 to different companies. Digital is seeing its direct benefit. Jio Cinema is streaming IPL matches for free. This has further helped in bolstering IPL's viewership on the digital platform.

The sheer size of 24 million viewers can be gauged from the fact that the final match of the 2019 season recorded the highest viewership on Disney Hotstar at 18.6 million.

#Cricket #IPL