 New ISSF prez wants good rapport with India : The Tribune India

New ISSF prez wants good rapport with India

New ISSF prez wants good rapport with India


Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

Bhopal, March 20

Luciano Rossi, the new International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) president, is eager to break from the past. Rossi beat his predecessor Vladimir Lisin by 136 to 127 votes in a bitterly fought election last November.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), led by Raninder Singh, had sided with the Russian and lost. However, Rossi said his relationship with India is important, which is why he is attending the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol here. “The president (Raninder) came to receive me at the airport in the night and I was touched. It is important that our relationship stays good,” Rossi told The Tribune.

“There is a new spirit at the ISSF and we are working together. We will defend our past and work hard for the future. India has been a big support and so that is why I am here. The only way is to work together,” he added.

Rossi said that the Athletes Commission, headed by Cassio Rippel, and the new Executive Committee are in the process of publishing a new rule book by May. The Athletes Commission wrote to the federation asking for a rule change after the previous committee changed the format of the finals.

Rossi said that they would revert to the format that was used at the Tokyo Olympics. In Tokyo, the 10m air pistol final was a 20-shot affair with eight shooters, and the first elimination started after the eighth shot. Thereafter, elimination happened after every two shots.

However, after the Olympics, the format was changed. The shooters first have a 20-shot semifinal round with two groups of four each. The top-two from each group get into the medals round, which consists of 30 shots. The first elimination happens after the 20th shot. The bronze medallist is decided after the 25th shot.

“You will be surprised to know that almost 95 per cent of the shooters wanted us to go back to the Tokyo rules. We are under process and I think the new match book will be ready by May,” Rossi said.

No repeat of Paris fiasco

The shooting competition for the 2024 Paris Games will be held in Chateauroux, which is 300km away from the French capital.

“For the first time shooting is out of the Olympics city, but now we repair this mistake that came from ourselves. We are working hard for the 2028 Los Angeles Games. I came back from Lausanne where I met the Chairman and CEO of the LA Games. The relationship is good, we have some problems to solve but there is a new spirit in the ISSF. We believe in cooperation and working together,” he said.

“Do not forget one of our vice-presidents is the legendary Kimberly Rhode (a six-time Olympics medallist) and she lives in LA,” he added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab extends suspension of mobile internet services till Tuesday noon

2
Punjab

Punjab Police invoke NSA against five Amritpal associates, flag a possible 'ISI angle'

3
Nation

India calls in US Charge d'Affaires after pro-Khalistani mob storms San Francisco mission

4
Punjab

21-year-old Sikh student assaulted in Canada, turban ripped off

5
Punjab

Amritpal escapes minutes before police nab his driver

6
Punjab

PM's security breach in Ferozepur: Then DGP Sidharth Chattopadhyaya, two other IPS officers face major penalty

7
Punjab

Home ministry asks BSF to be on high alert in view of possible attempt by Amritpal to escape

8
Punjab Police Crackdown on Waris punjab de

Amritpal Singh's journey: From polytechnic dropout, truck driver in Dubai to pro-Khalistan activist

9
Punjab

Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon

10
Punjab

Know about criminal cases that led to crackdown on Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh

Don't Miss

View All
Mobile internet to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Amritsar, Mohali till Thursday noon
Punjab

Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab
Diaspora

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab

Farid: An enduring legacy
Features

Sheikh Farid: An enduring legacy

Watch: Video showing Amritpal sitting in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'
Jalandhar

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing 'bhai saab'

Amritpal evades police as they crack down on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; 6 associates detained
Jalandhar

Amritpal on the run as Punjab police launch crackdown against Khalistan sympathiser, his supporters

Light rain in region brings down temperatures
Punjab

Rain in region brings down temperatures

‘Antique’ Buddha idol turned into bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended
Haryana

'Antique' Buddha idol turned into metal bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Death anniv may stoke emotions; govt wary
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Death anniversary may stoke emotions; govt wary

Top News

Amritpal Singh's uncle flown to Dibrugarh jail in Assam as search for 'Waris Punjab De' enters Day 4

Amritpal Singh's uncle flown to Dibrugarh jail in Assam as search for 'Waris Punjab De' chief enters day 4

A cavalcade of seven security vehicles took Harjit Singh fro...

Mobile internet to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Amritsar, Mohali till Thursday noon

Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon

Mobile internet services in the remaining areas of the state...

Pro-Khalistan protesters attempted to set on fire India's consulate in San Francisco

Pro-Khalistan protesters tried to set on fire India's consulate in San Francisco

2 bearded men wearing a cap poured flammable material at the...

San Francisco Police urged to take immediate action against those responsible for Indian consulate vandalism

San Francisco Police urged to take immediate action against those responsible for Indian consulate vandalism

Indian-Americans express outrage at the incidents of vandali...

Can't confirm: US on providing real-time intelligence to India to tackle China last year

Can't confirm: US on providing real-time intelligence to India to tackle China last year

Pentagon provided real-time intelligence to Indian Army on I...


Cities

View All

Rain flattens wheat crop

Rain flattens wheat crop

Road rage: Several booked in attempt to murder, firing case

L20 calls for plugging gender gap, portability of social security

Net ban inconveniences people

Need to tap potential of BRTS service

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Mobile internet to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Amritsar, Mohali till Thursday noon

Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon

Internet shutdown takes toll on biz, residents’ routine in Mohali district

Chandigarh: ‘0008’ fetches Rs 25.43 lakh, second highest bid

2 youths arrested for duping private bank of Rs 18.92 lakh in Chandigarh

Protesting sympathisers of Amritpal Singh pitch tents at Mohali's Sohana chowk

Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi; urges Centre to approve Delhi budget; says it is first time that budget of any state has been stopped

Please don't stop Delhi budget, Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi

Delhi Economic Survey: Govt’s tax collection increases 36%, per capita income rises 14.18%

Delhi Budget put off, Kejriwal blames MHA

No proposal by Haryana for Metro extension, says ministry

Ensure 100% sterilisation of stray dogs: CM to MCD

Ahead of poll, Jalandhar district gets Rs 95-crore grant from state

Ahead of poll, Jalandhar district gets Rs 95-crore grant from state

Amritpal Singh's uncle Harjit took shelter at Uddowal village

Officials pulled up for not sending pension files to PSPCL headquarters

Flag marches continue in Jalandhar

Administration convenes peace panel meeting in Nawanshahr

223 full-grown trees to face axe for rly station upgrade

223 full-grown trees to face axe for rly station upgrade

Waste accumulation reduced at hydel plant post drive: Officials

Four supporters of Waris Punjab De chief arrested

Man held with heroin

Khanna police nab another member of Kang gang

Patiala MC chargesheets 2 building inspectors

Patiala MC chargesheets 2 building inspectors

Rain batters region, leaves Patiala roads waterlogged

Punjabi University employees, students continue protest over grants in Patiala

TIET, Patiala, launches e-library portal

‘Publication of research papers rigorous process’