New-look England take on Kiwis

London, June 1

There will be a new fast bowler to go with a new captain and new coach when English cricket's Test team launches its new era tomorrow.

Matthew Potts, a 23-year-old paceman, will make his international debut in any format after being selected in the team to play New Zealand at Lord's in the first Test of a three-match series.

"This kid is ready," said Ben Stokes, England's recently appointed captain who plays alongside Potts at county side Durham.

Stokes pointed to a spell of bowling Potts produced in a County Championship game against Glamorgan last month — when he led the team to victory with final-day figures of 7/40 — as an example of both his ability and attitude. "He turned up on Day 4 with a bit of a stiff side," Stokes said, "and some in his situation, with Test selection coming round the corner and bowling as well as he has, could have just sat down and said, 'No, I'm going to look after myself.' But he didn't. He ran in and won the game for Durham. That's the attitude that sets you up for the next level."

Keeping Potts company will be a couple of old stalwarts, showing the new era — with England coached by New Zealander Brendon McCullum — can still hark back to the past.

James Anderson, 35, and Stuart Broad, 39 — the most prolific wicket-takers in the English Test history — were selected in the line-up announced today after being dropped for the recent tour of the West Indies.

They are back at the first time of asking under McCullum and Stokes, who said the visit of the Black Caps marks a "clean start" for an England team on a run of just one win in its last 17 Tests.

"This is our time and we are going to dictate how things go, going forward," the all-rounder said. — AP