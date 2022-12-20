New prez Usha gets seal of approval from IOC

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 19

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) have given their seal of approval to the Indian Olympic Association’s December 10 election, in which PT Usha took over as its president. The joint letter ends all speculation of an impending ban that was lurking on the IOA.

“Our first step is clear and now we can put our focus on working towards the preparations of the Paris Olympic Games,” Usha said.