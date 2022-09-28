New season, same old 3+1 rule for I-league

PTI

New Delhi, September 27

The League Committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Sunday allowed the I-League clubs to register six foreigners, including one Asian, in the matchday squad but permitted only four of them in the playing XI for this season, beginning on October 29.

Last season, the clubs were allowed to register six foreigners but only four of them, including one Asian, were allowed in the matchday squad.

India head coach Igor Stimac is not a fan of increasing the number of foreigners in the domestic leagues because that reduces game-time for the Indian players.

“The League Committee recommended (to the executive committee) to increase the number of foreigners to 5+1 (5 foreigners from anywhere in the world, and one from Asia) in the squad on the matchday,” the AIFF said in a statement.

“However, out of these, a total of four foreigners should be allowed in the playing XI at any given point of time on a 3+1 basis. While a foreigner on the pitch can be substituted by another foreign player at the bench or by an Indian player, a foreigner of an Asian quota can be replaced by another foreigner of an Asian quota or by an Indian,” it added.

In the other major recommendations to the executive committee, the second division league will have a total of 15 teams from across the country, plus the reserve teams from the ISL and I-League teams, with the final rounds being played on a home-away basis. “No foreign players will be allowed in the Hero Second Division League. To have a certain number of players under the age of 22 in the squad will no longer be mandatory in the Hero Second Division League,” it said.

