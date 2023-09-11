New Zealand players' families announce World Cup squad; win hearts online

Chandigarh, September 11
Cricket World cup 2023 is around the corner. The 13th cricket World Cup, beginning on October 5, will see 10 teams competing to lift the prestigious ICC trophy.
Recently, the team of New Zealand for the tournament was announced. Taking to X, the Blackcaps shared a photo of the 15 players, captioning it, “Our 15 for the @cricketworldcup in India! #BACKTHEBLACKCAPS.”
Our 15 for the @cricketworldcup in India! More | https://t.co/D2jqxQxWeE #BACKTHEBLACKCAPS pic.twitter.com/wIlzA5N3qU— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) September 10, 2023
What followed a couple of hours after the announcement was rather interesting and unique. Blackcaps shared another video on X, in which the family members, including wives, fiancees, children, mothers and grandmothers shared the ODI Blackcap number and names of the players.
Our 2023 @cricketworldcup squad introduced by their number 1 fans! #BACKTHEBLACKCAPS #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/e7rgAD21mH— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) September 11, 2023
The video included the wives/fiancees and children of skipper Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Philips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, mother of Will Young, grandmother of Jimmy Neesham and family members of Rachin Ravindra.
The video and its concept was loved by netizens.
An X user commented, “Appreciation button for him/her whoever came up with this idea.”
“From children to grandparents, one of the most unique things I’ve seen,” read another comment.
“Wooow. What a Cute Way to Announce your World Cup Squad. Well done New Zealand Cricket Team,” was another reaction on the video.
“Such a lovely effort from all involved. Well done,” wrote another.
