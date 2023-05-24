Newcastle end wait for Champions League

Newcastle, May 23

Newcastle qualified for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years after drawing with Leicester 0-0 in the English Premier League, a milestone moment for a Saudi-controlled club with the resources and ambition to become a major force in European football.

The point ensured Newcastle cannot be denied a top-four finish heading into its final game of the season at Chelsea on Sunday.

Leicester’s campaign-closing game has far more riding on it, with the team still in the relegation zone and needing a win at home to West Ham to avoid falling into the second-tier Championship.

Double trouble for Juve

Rome: A bad day for Juventus turned worse when a 4-1 loss at Empoli saw their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League implode. Before kick-off, Juventus was hit by a 10-point penalty for false accounting. That dropped the club to seventh in Serie A, five points behind fourth-placed AC Milan. Juve host Milan next weekend in one of their final two matches. — AP