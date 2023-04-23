Next target is to breach top 100 in FIFA rankings: Chaubey

New Delhi: After a jump of five spots in the latest FIFA rankings thanks to the recent tri-nation tournament title win, the Indian football team’s next target is to breach the top-100, mark All India Football Federation president Kalyan Chaubey said. “Now ranked 101, our next focus is to break the 100 mark and rise further. For that, we will strive and move forward,” he said.

Adelaide

Lahiri 17th at Adelaide LIV event, Gooch leads

India’s Anirban Lahiri shot a 3-under 69 to lie tied-17th as American Talor Gooch fired a flawless 10-under 62 to take the opening-round lead at the LIV Golf tournament here. Lahiri had five birdies against two bogeys in the event. Gooch carded 10 birdies at the Grange Golf Club on Friday to be four shots clear of Englishman Richard Bland and South Africa’s Dean Burmester,

Omitama (Japan)

Shubhankar improves but misses cut in Japan

India’s Shubhankar Sharma scored an improved 1-under 69 in the second round but still missed the cut at the ISPS HANDA Championship here today. A score of 2-over 72 in the first round meant he was 1-over for two rounds and missed the cut, which fell at 2-under.

LONDON

Mahrez hat-trick sends Man City into FA Cup final

Riyad Mahrez scored a hat-trick as Manchester City snapped their losing streak in FA Cup semi-finals with a 3-0 stroll over second-tier Sheffield United at Wembley today.

Madrid

Decisive match for Barca against Atletico Madrid

FC Barcelona play arguably their most important game between now and the end of their La Liga season when Atletico Madrid visit the Camp Nou Stadium tomorrow. Agencies