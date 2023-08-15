Neymar set for Saudi’s Al Hilal

Paris, August 14
Brazil forward Neymar is headed for Saudi Arabia after Pro League side Al Hilal agreed a two-year deal with Paris St Germain, Saudi state media reported today. There was no immediate comment from the Ligue 1 champions, owned by Qatar Sports Investments, but French newspaper L’Equipe said the deal could net 31-year-old Neymar ^160 million.
The transfer fee was reported to be about ^90 million plus add-ons and subject to completing a medical. Sources said that Neymar was having a medical in Paris today and was expected to arrive in Riyadh on Wednesday to be presented to fans at King Fahd Stadium.
Chelsea sign Caicedo
London: Chelsea have broken the British transfer record for the second time in a year by signing Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion on an eight-year contract. Financial details were not disclosed but British media said Chelsea will pay £115 million, eclipsing the £106 million record fee the London club paid to sign Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez from Benfica in January.
Real get goalkeeper Kepa
Madrid: Real Madrid and Chelsea have reached an agreement for goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga’s season-long loan to the Spanish club. The 28-year-old will arrive as a temporary replacement for Thibaut Courtois, who will be sidelined for several months due to injury. — Reuters
