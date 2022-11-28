Neymar working ‘24 hours a day’ to return

Neymar is working “24 hours a day” to try to recover from his ankle injury and play again at the World Cup, Brazil teammate Marquinhos said. Neymar damaged ligaments in his right ankle in the team’s win over Serbia. He remained hopeful of recovering but team doctors still haven’t given a timetable on his return — or said if he will return at all. “He is sleeping in physiotherapy, 24 hours a day,” Marquinhos said. Brazil coach Tite said that after the match against Serbia, Neymar was in physiotherapy until five or six in the morning. Neymar had said Saturday on Instagram that he was “sure” he would “have a chance to return.” He posted photos of his ankle still looking very swollen.

Gakpo flattered by transfer speculation

Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo has emerged as one of the standout strikers of the World Cup and said he was flattered with the speculation linking him with a move to the Premier League but needs to focus on the tournament in Qatar first. Gakpo has scored in both of the Netherlands’ opening games, his left-footed strike against Ecuador on Friday one of the goals of the tournament. “My focus is on the World Cup but it is always nice to hear stories like that,” Gakpo said when questioned about reports of a possible move from PSV Eindhoven. He had been the subject of transfer speculation before the season as well but proposed deals did not emerge and he has since helped his club into the knockout stages of the Europa League. Agencies